6 Things to Know: Water taste traced to algae, drug raids in Rancho Alegre, old courthouse demolition bids due

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning, Coastal Bend neighbors, and happy Thursday!

Here are your 6 Things to Know Before You Go.

CORPUS CHRISTI WATER SAYS ALGAE CAUSING TAP WATER TASTE AND ODOR ISSUES

Corpus Christi Water now says natural algae is behind the earthy taste and smell some customers have noticed in their tap water. Officials say the water is still safe to drink.

A CCW spokesperson explained that the issue is not just from summer heat but also from a recent increase in water levels in lakes and rivers, which brought more nutrient-rich organic matter like decomposing plant and algal material into surface water sources. The issue stems from a leak in the Mary Rhodes Pipeline, which forced the city to draw additional water from the Western Reservoirs while crews repair the pipeline.

Crews have been making progress, with six teams deployed across the distribution system to monitor water quality and collect samples. Officials say once the pipeline is running again, fresh water will be blended back into the system to resolve the taste and smell.

Hydrant flushing is not recommended at this time because repairs to the Mary Rhodes Pipeline are still underway. Residents with concerns can call 3-1-1.

RANCHO ALEGRE DRUG RAIDS

The Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office says 19 people arrested in drug raids in the Rancho Alegre community are charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

Jim Wells County Sheriff's deputies and DEA agents raided homes in the Rancho Alegre community just outside of Alice on Tuesday morning, taking about 20 people into custody on federal charges. Agents began raiding homes after 6 a.m., with residents reporting the sound of helicopters over their neighborhood.

Sheriff Joseph Guy Baker said the raids targeted organizations that have "poisoned our community for generations." Investigators believe those arrested are connected to a drug trafficking operation they have been investigating since June of last year.

Baker said the raids extended beyond Rancho Alegre to other parts of Jim Wells County, including Alice, Orange Grove, Ben Bolt and Premont, adding, "We're not done. This is just the beginning."

BIDS DUE THURSDAY TO DEMOLISH OLD NUECES COUNTY COURTHOUSE

Time is running out for companies interested in demolishing the old Nueces County Courthouse.

The deadline to submit a bid for asbestos abatement and demolition of the old Nueces County Courthouse is Thursday at 3 p.m. The 1914 courthouse building has been sitting vacant since 1977.

Earlier this month, the Texas Historical Commission signed off on releasing a deed restriction that had blocked anyone from demolishing the structure. In return, the county agreed to meet mitigation conditions, which include producing and publishing a book documenting the courthouse's history in partnership with entities like Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

The county also agreed to salvage pieces of the stairwell and jail doors, which will be displayed at the Bullock Texas State History Museum in Austin. The six-story, 132,000-square-foot building will require asbestos removal, preservation of historical items, full structural demolition, utility disconnection, site cleanup and debris hauling.

ATM FEE SETTLEMENT COULD PAY BACK CUSTOMERS

If you have paid a fee to use an independent ATM — like those at gas stations or hotels — you could be owed money.

A proposed $167 million settlement covers fees charged at independent ATMs. Visa and Mastercard deny the allegations but agreed to settle. Claims are due Feb. 10, 2027.

WINTER ENERGY BILLS EXPECTED TO RISE

New projections show Americans could pay nearly 9% more to heat their homes this winter.

Electric heating costs could jump about 9%, while propane is expected to see a similar increase. Natural gas users could see a smaller increase of nearly 6%.

USPS SETS HOLIDAY SHIPPING DEADLINES

The U.S. Postal Service has released its recommended deadlines for holiday shipping.

For most of the country, Dec. 17 is the recommended deadline for standard shipping to arrive before Christmas. For Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico and U.S. territories, the deadline is Dec. 16. Priority shipping gives a few extra days.

And those are the 6 Things You Need to Know Before You Go.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

