CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning from Bryan and Michelle Hofmann on KRIS 6 News Sunrise.

Thanks for starting your day with us. We have a full rundown of national headlines and local happenings to keep you informed.

6 Things to Know: Water emergency plan delays, early voting turnout, and severe weather

1. Vote on water emergency plan delayed

A final vote on new water-use rules is being pushed back until next month after concerns from the Apartment Owners Association. City Council was expected to vote on a Level One water emergency ordinance today, but delayed action after the Apartment Owners Association questioned how apartments would be classified under the plan.

Right now, the proposal treats apartments as commercial water users. Apartment owners want the city to instead classify them as residential users. A city water spokesman says the commercial label could actually allow apartments a higher water-use baseline. Under the proposed rules, residential users would be limited to 6,000 gallons per month. The plan does not include citations or penalties. City Council is expected to revisit the issue June 2.

2. Texas raises emergency readiness ahead of severe weather

Gov. Greg Abbott has increased the readiness level of the Texas State Emergency Operations Center as severe weather threats continue across the state. The center is now at Level II, or “Escalated Response,” as forecasters warn of strong thunderstorms through the rest of the week.

According to the National Weather Service, Texans could see large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and heavy rainfall. Flash flooding is also a concern through the weekend. State officials are urging Texans to stay weather aware, avoid flooded roadways and prepare emergency supply kits.

3. Early voting turnout remains low in Nueces County

Early voting for the Democratic and Republican primary runoff elections wraps up Friday, and turnout in Nueces County remains relatively light. County data shows 3,250 people have voted in person since early voting began Monday. Another 1,590 ballots have been submitted by mail.

That brings the total turnout so far to 4,840 votes, just over 2% of registered voters in the county. Election Day is Tuesday, May 26.

4. Trump to speak at Coast Guard Academy commencement

President Donald Trump is set to deliver the keynote address Wednesday at the 145th Coast Guard Academy commencement ceremony. The event begins at 11 a.m. Eastern on Cadet Memorial Field. President Trump has previously spoken at commencements for the Military Academy, Naval Academy and Air Force Academy.

5. Senate committee to examine sports betting concerns

A Senate Commerce and Technology Committee hearing on Wednesday will focus on the rapid growth of sports betting and concerns about the integrity of professional sports.

The committee, led by Sen. Ted Cruz, plans to examine recent gambling-related scandals involving athletes and leagues.

That includes current and former NBA players facing federal charges tied to alleged point shaving schemes. Major League Baseball has also suspended several pitchers accused of intentionally throwing certain pitches to benefit bettors.

6. Meta announces major workforce cuts

Meta plans to cut about 10% of its workforce as the company shifts more resources toward artificial intelligence. In a memo to employees, the company outlined major organizational changes aimed at improving its AI operations.

About 7,000 employees are expected to move into AI-focused roles, while some management positions will be eliminated. Reuters reports the cuts could be the start of broader reductions planned later this year.