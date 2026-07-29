6 Things to Know: Victim identified, back to school giveaway & local road closures

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning from Bryan and Michelle Hofmann on KRIS 6 News Sunrise.

Thanks for starting your day with us. We have a full rundown of national headlines and local happenings to keep you informed.

6 Things to Know July 29th

1. Police identify homicide victim

Corpus Christi police have identified the woman killed Monday morning at a home on Christie Street as 28-year-old Elizabeth Gonzalez.

Officers found Gonzalez dead inside the home. Police arrested 65-year-old Alberto Valdez and charged him with murder. Investigators said the suspect and victim knew each other. The investigation remains ongoing.

Click here for the full story.

2. City charter amendments delayed

Corpus Christi voters will not see proposed city charter amendments on the November ballot.

The City Council voted to delay the proposals and instead create a committee to prepare recommendations for the 2028 election.

The delayed measures include proposed pay raises and longer term limits for City Council members.

3. Free back-to-school event offers health services and haircuts

Families can get ready for the new school year at a free community event hosted by Esperanza de Tejas on Wednesday evening.

The event runs from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Community Center. Children can receive free haircuts, eye exams and sports physicals.

Organizers encourage families to arrive early, as supplies and services will be available while they last.

4. New hemp restrictions take effect Friday

Stricter regulations on hemp-derived products take effect in Texas on Friday.

Products such as Delta-8 will no longer be considered lawful following a recent Texas Supreme Court ruling.

Consumers are expected to see many of these products disappear from store shelves beginning July 31.

5. Rancho Vista Boulevard closure begins

Drivers should expect traffic changes as crews close Rancho Vista Boulevard at the Yorktown intersection.

Nearby neighborhoods and businesses will remain accessible, but motorists should follow posted detour signs.

The roadwork is part of a reconstruction project that is expected to be completed in 2027.

6. Demolition resumes at former Sunrise Mall

Demolition has resumed at the former Sunrise Mall after the project stalled for about a year.

Neighbors had raised concerns over the delay, but crews were seen clearing the property over the weekend.

The property's owner plans to seek rezoning to redevelop the site with apartments.