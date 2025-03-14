CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend!

It’s Michelle Hofmann, your KRIS 6 Anchor, here with you today! While my amazing co-anchor, Bryan Hofmann, had to head to the hospital this morning for some kidney complications, he’s staying strong, and we’re keeping our fingers crossed for a smooth recovery. The doctors are currently evaluating his needs, and we’re hopeful for good news soon. We truly appreciate all of your positive thoughts and prayers during this time!

Even though I’m with him in spirit, I’m always committed to bringing you the latest news that matters most to our neighborhoods.

6 THINGS TO KNOW: Veterans Affairs, Real IDs, City summer jobs, Women in Navy Exhibit

Here are your 6 Things to Know:

VETERANS AFFAIRS COASTAL BEND

After learning that Veterans Affairs is eliminating its Office of Equity Assurance, I reached out to see how recent cuts are affecting our local neighborhoods. The Office of Equity Assurance worked to help minority veterans address disparities in government benefits. According to a public affairs officer, no employees under this office were part of the VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend System, and no employees at the VA Clinics here in Corpus Christi were affected by the recent probationary layoffs. This information was given to me before the news of a federal judge’s restraining order against the Trump Administration’s workforce reductions.

REAL ID DEADLINE

The deadline to get your REAL ID is fast approaching. Starting May 7th, driver’s licenses will no longer be accepted at airports. Travelers will need either a passport or a REAL ID to board flights. You’ll also need a REAL ID to enter federal buildings. To check if you already have a REAL ID, look for the gold star at the top of your driver’s license.

CITY COMMUNITY COURT

The City is hosting Community Court this weekend—Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ben F. McDonald Library. A judge will be available to help you take care of any tickets or violations, set up payment plans, and resolve any active warrants.

CITY SUMMER JOBS

The City of Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation is hosting a Summer Job Fair next Saturday, March 22nd, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Greenwood Senior Center. They’ll conduct on-the-spot interviews for over 100 part-time and full-time positions.

CINNAMON SHORE HOUSE SHOWING

Cinnamon Shore is hosting a design showcase for its first-ever Texas Coastal Home Tour. From now until March 22nd, you can tour the stunning Gulf-front home “Sage and Sea.” The tour runs from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are just $10 per person or $25 per family. Don’t miss the chance to explore this incredible coastal architecture because money for ticket sales benefits the Port Aransas Education Foundation and the Marlin Legacy Foundation.

WOMEN IN NAVY EXHIBIT

The USS Lexington recently held a soft opening for their “Women in the Navy” exhibit, highlighting 117 years of women serving in the Navy. This exhibit features fascinating artifacts, memorabilia, and interactive displays. It’s also worth noting that the USS Lexington was the first Navy aircraft carrier to have women serving permanently as part of the crew.

That’s all for now. I hope you have a great weekend!

