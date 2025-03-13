USS Lexington exhibit uses new technology to teach about women in Navy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The newest exhibit at the USS Lexington is honoring the history of women who have served in the Navy.

The museum's most recent addition held its soft opening on Thursday, March 13, showing all the new technology being used to teach visitors.

"The most ambitious project we've ever done," USS Lexington Museum Executive Director Steve Banta said. "High-tech with all of the interactive kiosks and everything. It's a lot of fun."

The exhibit documents 117 years of women serving in the Navy, like the Sacred Twenty, a group of women who became the first to serve in the Navy Nurse Corps. The exhibit features interactive games, holograms, and artifacts that add to the experience.

"Even if you've been to the Lexington before, it'll blow you away," Banta said.