Let's Get Real: Deadline approaching to get Real ID complaint card

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The deadline is quickly approaching to get a Real ID if you want to travel domestically by plane or enter any U.S. federal building or military base.

Deadline approaching to get Real ID complaint card

Congress passed the Real ID Act in 2005 after the 9/11 Commission recommended the Federal Government “set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver's licenses and identification cards.” Essentially, it's another form of identification to enhance high security standards and prevent fraud. However, if you do not get the Real ID by the deadline and need to travel, you can also another acceptable form of ID, such as a U.S. passport, until you get one.

The general consensus at the local Department of Public Safety Driver License Center is that some people may be familiar with a Real ID, but there are others who aren't

You may have seen the signs reminding you to get a Real ID inside of an airport. The deadline was pushed back for nearly 20 years due to several states noncompliance and lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The state of Texas has been implementing a Real ID since October of 2016," Texas DPS Sgt. Harold Mallory said. "Pretty much everybody in the state of Texas should already have a Real ID. If you've let you driver license ID expire or you just moved to Texas, and didn't get your new ID within the required 90 days, then come on down to the DPS office and we'll get you squared away."

So how do you know if you have a you have a Real ID or not? Take look at your driver's license. In the top right corner, you should see a gold star. That's how you know it's a Real ID.

With driver's license offices across the nation, and even within Texas, swamped with backups and delays, some people have traveled to South Texas, just to get an appointment.

“Just trying to get an appointment with the appointment scheduler with the DMV is very difficult," Gerrard Turner, Dallas resident, said. "It just seemed like it was oversaturated. We couldn’t get an appointment anywhere. So, at that point, I just looked online and started going anywhere in the state. Corpus Christi popped up with availability, so.”

If you need to get a Real ID, you can go to the TX Department of Public Safety website and view their checklist. This will ensure you are bringing the correct documents listed below during your office visit:



An original or certified copy of a Birth Certificate issued by a State Bureau of Vital Statistics or equivalent Agency from a U.S. State, U.S. Territory, the District of Columbia or an unexpired U.S. Passport Book or Card

Social Security Card (actual card)

Current Texas Vehicle Registration or Title (If you own a vehicle)

Current automobile insurance policy, statement, or card (If you own a vehicle)

If your name changed, legal documents showing proof of name change from your birth name

