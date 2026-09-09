6 Things to Know: TxDOT wants your input, airport parking vote fails

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend neighbors, and happy Wednesday! Here's your 6 Things to Know before you go.

Airport long-term parking stays at $10 a day after council deadlock

A proposal to raise long-term parking at Corpus Christi International Airport from $10 to $11 a day failed after a 4-to-4 council vote. Airport officials said the extra revenue would have helped fund future upgrades without passing costs on to airlines.

TxDOT wants your input on Highway 361 safety

If you have safety concerns about Highway 361, TxDOT is hosting an open house Sept. 21 at Son United Methodist Church. You can stop by from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and speak directly with TxDOT staff.

Gas prices drop in Corpus Christi

Some relief at the pump — gas prices in Corpus Christi dropped nearly 8 cents in the last week. The local average is now $3.62 a gallon, well below the national average of $4.09.

On this day in 1776, the United States got its name

The Second Continental Congress officially replaced "United Colonies" with "United States of America" on this day 250 years ago. It's been the name known around the world ever since.

TSA bringing back gate passes at 13 airports

TSA is reviving a pre-9/11 courtesy: a new program at 13 airports lets eligible PreCheck members go through security without a plane ticket so they can see someone off or meet a loved one at the gate. You have to apply online ahead of time.

Republican midterm convention kicks off in Dallas

The first-ever Republican midterm convention begins today in Dallas. President Donald Trump will deliver the keynote address tonight as the party looks ahead to November's midterm elections. Vice President JD Vance speaks Thursday, with Trump also set to return to the stage.

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