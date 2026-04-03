CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! Drew Bishop here at the Sunrise

6 Things to Know: Trump ousts Attorney General, Amazon to add extra surcharges

desk on this Friday morning.

Thanks for starting your day with us. We have plenty of national, state, and local headlines for you before you head out the door.

PAM BONDI FIRED

President Trump fired Attorney General Pam Bondi on Thursday.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche will serve as acting head of the Justice Department.

Sources say the president delivered the news during a tense conversation.

Trump grew frustrated with Bondi on several fronts, including her handling of records tied to Jeffrey Epstein. He was also upset over a lack of prosecutions targeting his political opponents.

Trump says Bondi now has a new job in the private sector.

ARMY CHIEF OF STAFF OUSTED

There's another shakeup in the Trump administration.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ousted the Army's top officer.

Gen. Randy George is retiring effective immediately. He was expected to stay in the role until next summer.

The move comes just after President Trump's address on the war with Iran, but officials say it is not related.

DHS POLICY CHANGES

New Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin is changing how the agency spends money.

He scrapped a contract policy from former Secretary Kristi Noem. Her rule required top approval for spending over $100,000.

Now only contracts over $25 million need that high-level approval.

Critics say Noem's old rule blocked disaster relief funds last year.

AMAZON SURCHARGES

Certain items on Amazon could soon get more expensive.

The retailer is adding a 3.5% surcharge to its fulfillment services. Amazon says the temporary fee will help balance out higher fuel costs.

Third-party sellers will pay the new surcharge for packaging and shipping, but they will likely pass that cost on to consumers through higher prices.

WALMART DINO NUGGET RECALL

If you have dino nuggets, you might want to check your freezer.

The USDA issued a health alert for Walmart Great Value brand nuggets. Officials say the food may contain lead.

The 29-ounce bags were shipped to Walmart stores nationwide. Look for a production date of Feb. 10. The best-by date is exactly one year later.

The nuggets are no longer for sale but could still be in your freezer.

CORPUS CHRISTI PARKS LIFEGUARDS

The city of Corpus Christi needs lifeguards for the summer.

The Parks Department is hiring Gulf Beach lifeguards for 2026. Applicants must be at least 16 years old with a driver's license.

The job offers competitive pay and a $250 bonus.

You must apply online first here. Then you can attend a weekend tryout at the Corpus Christi Natatorium.

Those Saturday sessions kick off on April 18.

