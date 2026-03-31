CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning from Drew Bishop on the anchor desk for KRIS 6 News Sunrise.

Thanks for kicking off your day with us! Here's a few headlines you need to know from the Coastal Bend and across the nation.

6 Things to Know: Trump airport, Charlie Kirk trial

Farmworkers Day

Today marks what is now known as Farmworkers Day. March 31 was formerly called Cesar Chavez Day, but the name changed following sexual abuse allegations against Chavez. The holiday recognizes the United Farm Workers union and celebrates civil rights and the labor movement.

Robinson Hearing

The man accused of killing Charlie Kirk wants to delay his court case. Tyler Robinson faces a capital murder charge after prosecutors say he killed Kirk at Utah Valley University in September. His defense attorneys say they're still waiting for key evidence, including DNA and ballistics files from federal agencies. A judge will consider the delay request next month. The preliminary hearing is currently set for mid-May.

Trump Airport

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Monday to rename Palm Beach International Airport. It could soon become President Donald J. Trump International Airport, though the Federal Aviation Administration still needs to approve the change. If approved, the new name takes effect July 1. Some Democratic lawmakers worry the president and his relatives could profit from the move.

Kid Rock Apache Investigation

The U.S. Army is investigating a scene over the Tennessee home of musician Kid Rock. He posted two videos to social media Saturday — one showing an Apache helicopter hovering near his Nashville swimming pool, and another showing the longtime Trump supporter pumping his fist as two choppers fly past. The Army is now conducting an administrative review of the mission to determine if any airspace regulations were broken. Officials say appropriate action will be taken if rules were violated.

School Voucher Deadline

Today is the last day to apply for the Texas Education Freedom Account Program. The school voucher gives families money for private school or homeschooling. The deadline was originally set for earlier this month but was pushed back because of a lawsuit that claimed the state discriminated by leaving out Islamic schools.

Pointy Boots Memorial Ride

A memorial ride is scheduled this Saturday, April 5, at Water Edge Park to honor Ronnie "Pointy Boots" Mathis. Participants will meet at 4 p.m., with the ride officially beginning at 4:30 p.m. Several local groups are organizing the event, including Los Homies Bike Crew and the Big Bertha Foundation. Organizers are asking everyone to ride in honor, style and respect.