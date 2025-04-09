6 THINGS TO KNOW: Reserve at Oso Creek moves up, Oso Bay Train Trestle update, Robstown speed limit

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! Michelle Hofmann here, your KRIS 6 Sunrise anchor. I have a great feeling about today, and I hope you’re feeling that good energy too!

I want to share an update on my co-anchor and husband, Bryan Hofmann. He’s having surgery this morning, and we’re all staying positive and grateful that he’s finally getting the care he needs. We’re confident it’ll go smoothly, and we can’t wait to have him back on KRIS 6 Sunrise with us very soon!

6 THINGS TO KNOW: The Reserve at Oso Creek moves forward, Oso Bay Train Trestle update, Robstown speed limit update

Now, let’s dive into the 6 Things to Know for today:

The Reserve at Oso Creek

The Reserve at Oso Creek development got a big boost from the City Council in Tuesday's meeting.

The community would span 255 acres, with 929 residential lots and 10 acres of commercial pads.

The project will be split into four phases.

The Reserve at Oso Creek development just got a big boost from the City Council! They’ve approved a resolution to create a Municipal Management District (MMD) for the Paul Hayden Developments project. An MMD is basically a taxing entity that helps fund projects like this one. The Reserve will be built on Old Brownsville Road and FM 763, near the Rose Acres area. It’s going to take up to eight years to finish, and the project will be split into four phases.

Full story here: Large housing development planned for the outskirts of Corpus Christi

Oso Bay Train Trestle

The Holly Road Train Trestle project will be discussed in next week's city council meeting.

City Manager Peter Zanoni asked to pull the item from the agenda just before the discussion started on the Holly Road Train Trestle project.

City Manager Peter Zanoni told council members the proposal needed more time.

The Holly Road Train Trestle project has been pushed to next week’s City Council meeting. Council was supposed to vote on an ordinance that would re-purpose over a million dollars for the project, but City Manager Peter Zanoni asked to pull the item from the agenda just before the discussion started. Back in 2023, the city got a $13 million grant to turn the old train trestle into a shared-use bike and walking path across Oso Bay. You can read more about it here:

Full story here: City delays trail design vote

Robstown Speed Limit Update

Chief Mike Tamez said he was informed of the wrong speed limit signs after Councilmember Mary Ann Saenz received a complaint from her constituent.

The 15 mph speed limit is now in effect from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Chief Tamez also mentioned that more speed limit signs will be changed and implemented to help the traffic flow.

There’s an update on the school zone speed limits in Robstown. The 15 mph enforcement period has been extended! It’s now in effect from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and again from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Robstown Police Chief Mike Tamez mentioned that they’re planning to change more of these signs in the near future. For more details, check out this story:

Full story here: Robstown updates their school speed limit signs

Craft Training Center Job Fair

The Craft Training Center of the Coastal Bend's job fair is on April 10 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The job fair will be held at the Craft Training Center at 7433 Leopard Street, Building 4.

If you plan on attending the job fair, take copies of your resume.

Looking for a job? The Craft Training Center of the Coastal Bend is hosting a job fair tomorrow from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Make sure to bring copies of your resume! The Craft Training Center is located at 7433 Leopard Street, Building 4.

Litter Critter Location Change

The Litter Critter community cleanup event was originally to be held at West Oso High School, but it has moved to the vacant lot next to Our Lady of Pilar Catholic Church, 1101 Bloomington Street.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 11.

Residents can dispose of brush, bulky items, household trash, tires, and metal items.

The location for this weekend’s Litter Critter Clean-Up has changed. It’ll now be at the vacant lot next to Our Lady of Pilar Catholic Church this Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. They’ll be accepting brush, bulky items, household trash, tires, and metal items, but please note that household hazardous waste and concrete won’t be accepted. Commercial hauling is also not allowed. Our Lady of Pilar Catholic Church is located at 1101 Bloomington Street.

GCHS Adoption Event

The adoption event aims to help as many pets as possible find loving homes while collecting much-needed donations for the shelter.

They will be accepting blankets, toys, food, and treats, as well as cash donations, to support the shelter.

Enjoy food trucks and shop from local vendors — and see some cute pups.

This weekend, the Gulf Coast Humane Society and A-E Fitness are teaming up for a pet adoption event. Stop by Saturday at 11:00 AM at A-E Fitness on the Southside to find your new furry friend. Plus, you can grab some pet supplies from local vendors and check out some food trucks while you’re there! A-E Fitness is located at 7629 South Staples Street.

More info here: (20+) Pet Adoption @ AE Fitness | Facebook

