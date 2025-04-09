ROBSTOWN, Texas — Updated school speed limit signs in Robstown are in effect at 15 mph starting from 7:30 a.m. - 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

The change came after a local resident in the area noticed something was wrong.

Robstown updates their school speed limit signs

“Once we did see the signs,” Robstown Police Department Chief Mike Tamez said. “We quickly realized that they're illegal.”

Chief Tamez said the wrong speed limit signs were brought to his attention after Councilmember Mary Ann Saenz received a complaint from her constituent.

“The signs said that the school zone was all day,” Councilmember Saez said. “So, when we were leaving for lunch since we only have a 30 minute lunch, it was kind of hard to go 15 miles an hour through there, if there was anything we could do.”

From there, it was a joint effort to make sure everything was up to date.

“(I) notified Chief Tamez and I said ‘Sir is this common or can it be changed or how can we, you know, what kind of answer can I give to the gentleman that called me,’” Councilmember Saenz said. “And he said ‘Let me look into it.’ So, sure enough next day he calls me and he said ‘Good news Ms. Saenz.’ He said we can adjust it.”

After reflecting on the correct Texas Administrative Code 25.22(d) (3)(a), Chief Tamez got with the Robstown Independent School District to find out when their earliest school opened and their latest school closed.

“It's not where it's school zone specific,” Chief Tamez said. “It's very broad throughout the entire city, so it gives the exact same time so we can start getting folks into a rhythm.”

The updated school speed limit signs at the moment will be in the following locations:



1st Street between Ave. E and F

2nd St. and Ave. F

3rd St. and Ave. F

4th St. and Ave. F

5th St. and Ave. F

2nd St. & Ligustrum

5th St. and Ligustrum

400 Bosquez

“Yeah, just pay attention to those traffic control devices,” Chief Tamez said. “When those lights are activated, make sure they obey those signs at 15 miles an hour, because we will be out enforcing school zones a lot more.”

Chief Tamez also mentioned that there will be more speed limit signs changed and implemented to help the flow of traffic.

“So, moving forward, I'm hoping that the community of Robstown will feel comfortable enough with myself, the mayor, or any other council person to bring up issues like this,” Councilmember Saenz said.