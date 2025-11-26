CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning, Coastal Bend, and happy Wednesday! Sunrise Neighborhood News Reporter Makaylah Chavez here, keeping you informed as you start your day.

The city has released its full Thanksgiving closure schedule — from trash pickup delays to library and recreation center shutdowns — as holiday preparations ramp up. And if you’re driving on the Southside, expect slowdowns: a southbound lane on South Staples remains closed for utility repairs through next week.

Also on the Southside, Gold’s Gym is making a comeback. The company is investing nearly $1 million into a newly renovated location set to open by summer. Nationally, Medicare is cutting prices on 15 high-cost drugs, including Ozempic and Wegovy, though it’s still unclear how much consumers will save.

In the economy, new home sales data for September is expected today, after delays tied to the government shutdown. And overseas, the Olympic flame is being lit in Greece ahead of the Milan-Cortina Winter Games this February.

Let’s get into your Wednesday headlines.

6 Things to Know: Thanksgiving closures, lane shutdowns, and Gold’s Gym returns

City Closures

The city has announced its Thanksgiving holiday schedule.

If your trash or recycling pickup day falls on Thursday, it has been rescheduled to Saturday. Friday collection will run as normal.

City Hall will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Libraries, public pools, the Natatorium, and gymnasiums will also be closed, along with recreation and senior centers.

The Lozano and Oso golf courses will be open on Thanksgiving Day.

South Staples Lane Closure

If you live or drive on the Southside, one southbound lane on South Staples Street is closed for utility line repair work between Timbergate Drive and Lipes Boulevard.

The closure is expected to continue through Tuesday, Dec. 2. Two-way traffic is allowed on the remaining lanes during construction.

Gold’s Gym Returning to Corpus Christi

A new Gold’s Gym is set to open next year at the corner of South Staples Street and Auto-Town.

It marks the brand’s return after closing its last local location several years ago. Owners are renovating the entire building and investing nearly $1 million. They say the gym will be state-of-the-art, with the largest workout floor and more weight-training equipment than any other gym in the city.

Construction begins in February. The gym is expected to be completed by June.

Medicare Cutting Prices for 15 Prescription Drugs

Medicare is cutting prices for 15 high-cost prescription medications.

The Trump administration announced newly negotiated prices that are expected to save the program about $12 billion in 2027.

Popular weight-loss and diabetes drugs Ozempic and Wegovy are on the list, along with medications used to treat cancer, depression, and neurological diseases.

It’s still unclear how much individuals will save.

New Home Sales Data Released Today

New data on September residential home sales is set to be released today.

It’s the latest delayed economic report as federal workers catch up after the government shutdown.

The report comes one day after new numbers from the National Association of Realtors showed existing home sales in October rose nearly 2% from the prior month — a sign that lower mortgage rates may be boosting home-buying activity.

Olympic Torch to Be Lit Today in Greece

The Olympic flame will officially be lit today in Greece ahead of the Milan-Cortina Winter Games.

The ceremony has not been without drama. Organizers spent the week preparing a backup plan for bad weather in case sunlight couldn’t be used to ignite the flame.

The Games run Feb. 6–22 and include 116 medal events, ranging from hockey to mountaineer skiing.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!