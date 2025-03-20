CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! It's Michelle Hofmann here, your KRIS 6 Sunrise Anchor. I hope your week is off to a great start and you're feeling good today.

6 THINGS TO KNOW: Texas Senate passes SB-3 Bill, CCPD Body-cams, Senator John Cornyn visit Port of CC

Texas Senate Passes SB-3 Bill

The Texas Senate has passed a new bill, SB-3, which bans all forms of THC, the main ingredient in marijuana. Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick commented on the bill, saying, "I named SB-3 a major initiative of mine because I will not let retailers bypass the law and put the lives of Texans—especially children—in danger." This ban does not include CBD or CBG. To learn more about how SB-3 will impact local businesses, check out the full story on our website, KRISTV.com.

Port Aransas Crash

An Austin teen is facing several charges following a rollover crash in Port Aransas on Tuesday. Police say 17-year-old Tyler Ellis led officers on a high-speed chase, speeding through a Port Aransas neighborhood before crashing. Ellis has been charged with multiple offenses, including manufacturing/delivering a controlled substance, evading arrest with a vehicle, and reckless driving. Four other passengers were in the car, but they managed to get out before the crash. It’s unclear if they will face charges.

CCPD Body Cameras

Great news for the Corpus Christi Police Department! The city has approved a grant that will allow CCPD to purchase 68 additional body-worn cameras and related equipment. This brings their total number of body cameras to 448, helping to improve transparency and accountability.

Senator John Cornyn Visits Port of Corpus Christi

U.S. Senator John Cornyn stopped by the Port of Corpus Christi on Wednesday to get an update on the “Channel Improvement Project.” He says this project will allow larger vessels to enter the port, making it an even bigger player in the global oil market. Cornyn also expressed his support for the city’s desalination plant, offering his help in bringing it to life.

Robstown Mariachi Performance

Robstown High School’s Mariachi group, "El Mariachi Sol Rojo," shone bright at the Nueces County Commissioner’s Court meeting this Wednesday. The group earned an excellent rating at the Texas UIL State Mariachi Festival—marking their 10th consecutive year competing at the state level! Congratulations to these talented musicians from all of us at KRIS 6 News.

YMCA Spurs Basketball League Registration

If you’re looking for a fun way for your kids to stay active this summer, registration is open for the YMCA of the Coastal Bend San Antonio Spurs Basketball League! This league is for kids ages 3 to 13. Don’t miss out—early registration ends April 28th. Late registration runs from April 29th to May 18th, and the fee goes up for late sign-ups. For more info, visit the YMCA of the Coastal Bend’s website.

