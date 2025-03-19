City council approves CCPD's purchase of 68 additional body-cams

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi Police Department will soon purchase 68 additional body cameras after a grant was approved during Tuesday morning’s city council meeting.

Police rely on body-cam recordings to provide an objective and verifiable account of events between officers and the public. The footage recorded by body cameras helps protect citizens' rights while safeguarding officers from false accusations.

”Body cameras are a crucial tool in modern policing, serving as an important means of ensuring transparency, accountability, and training and policy improvement, stated Lieutenant Eryca Gonzalez with the Corpus Christi Police Department Information Office.

The motion approved by the city council authorizes the purchase of 68 additional body-worn cameras and related equipment from TurnKey Mobile of Jefferson City, Missouri. The City received $106,017.00 from the Fiscal Year 2025 Body-Worn Camera Grant Program. The grant will go toward this purchase, with a cash match of $35,831.00 and a General Fund contribution of $492.00.

These investments in additional body cameras will ensure that our CCPD officers provide the highest quality of services and standards to our community's citizens.

"Body cameras serve as valuable evidence in investigations and legal proceedings, supporting the integrity of the justice system. We are thankful to our community leaders for their commitment to the Corpus Christi Police Department in providing state-of-the-art equipment and technology," added Gonzalez.

This purchase will bring CCPD’s total inventory of body-worn cameras to 448.

