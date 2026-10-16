6 Things to Know: Texas man sentenced, judge retires, Toyota recall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning, Coastal Bend neighbors, and happy Friday! We made it to the end of another week!

Before you head out the door and get your weekend started, here are your 6 Things to Know Before You Go.

Texas man sentenced after 10 undocumented immigrants found in tractor-trailer

A 51-year-old Texas man is heading to federal prison after Border Patrol agents discovered 10 undocumented immigrants hidden inside his tractor-trailer near Sarita.

Robert Martinez Jr. told agents he was hauling onions, but a scan of the truck revealed 10 people concealed inside, including two trapped in a storage compartment.

Martinez was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison and remains in federal custody.

Nueces County judge retiring after 32 years of service

After more than three decades serving Nueces County, Justice of the Peace Henry Santana is retiring.

A retirement celebration will take place Friday from 1:30 to 4 p.m. in the Central Jury Room.

Santana has served as Justice of the Peace for Precinct 1, Place 2, for 32 years.

His retirement comes as Nueces County commissioners move forward with plans to eliminate his court in 2026 as part of an effort to streamline county operations.

The decision has raised concerns among some residents who worry the closure could make it harder to access local court services.

Discover your family roots at free Corpus Christi genealogy event

Have you ever wondered where your family came from or wanted to learn more about your ancestors?

Corpus Christi Public Libraries is giving residents a chance to explore their family history during a free genealogy event Friday.

The event will take place at La Retama Central Library from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Visitors can participate in workshops, explore genealogy resources and learn how to trace their family roots.

White House launches new AI safety task force

The White House is taking a closer look at the potential security risks associated with artificial intelligence.

A new task force, called the "Super Intelligence Force," held its first meeting Thursday to discuss emerging AI safety concerns.

The group's goal is to develop early warning systems that could help the federal government identify cyberattacks and security breaches before they become larger threats.

The effort is aimed at helping federal agencies respond more quickly to potential AI-related security risks.

TSA scales back program allowing non-ticketed visitors through security

If you're planning to fly soon, here's a change worth knowing about.

The Transportation Security Administration is scaling back its "Gateside" program, which allows people without airline tickets to pass through security checkpoints to shop, dine or meet loved ones at airport gates.

The program is now limited to 13 airports nationwide, including Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

The TSA has not publicly explained why it reversed plans to expand the program.

Toyota recalls more than 30,000 RAV4 plug-in hybrids

Toyota drivers may want to check their vehicles for a new recall.

More than 30,000 model-year 2026 Toyota RAV4 plug-in hybrids are being recalled because of a software issue that could cause vehicles to unexpectedly lose power while driving.

Toyota says the issue will be repaired at no cost to vehicle owners.

Affected drivers are expected to receive notification letters by early December.

And those are your 6 Things to Know Before You Go! Have a great Friday and enjoy your weekend, Coastal Bend!