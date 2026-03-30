CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning from Drew Bishop on KRIS 6 News Sunrise. Thanks for starting your day with us. We have a full rundown of national headlines and local happenings to keep you informed.

Here's what's happening around the Coastal Bend and beyond that you need to know about:

6 Things to Know: Texas bans smokable hemp products, Supreme Court New Orders list

Supreme Court Releases New Orders List

The Supreme Court is releasing a new orders list today, and it's always interesting to see which cases the justices plan to tackle next. Recent lists have included some pretty significant cases on federal supervised release and birthright citizenship, so keep an eye out for what's coming down the pipeline.

ICE Agents Helping Out at Airports During DHS Shutdown

With the Department of Homeland Security shutdown continuing, ICE agents are stepping up to help TSA officers at airports across the country. Border Czar Tom Homan says the agents will keep supporting TSA until normal operations get back on track. The extra help is already making a real difference – just look at Baltimore's Thurgood Marshall Airport, where security lines moved much faster yesterday. That's a welcome change after travelers faced those brutal hours-long waits on Saturday before the agents jumped in to help.

Texas Bans Smokable Hemp Products Starting Tuesday

If you're in the hemp business in Texas, you've got some big changes coming your way. Starting Tuesday, the state is banning all smokable hemp products – that means no more pre-rolled joints or hemp flower for sale. State health officials say they're trying to protect kids with this move. But here's the kicker: the new regulations also massively bump up licensing fees for hemp businesses. Retailers are warning that these extra costs will force many small shops to shut their doors. Hemp advocates aren't going down without a fight, though – they're planning to sue the state to block these new rules.

Gas Prices Keep Climbing

If you've been to the pump lately, you've probably noticed your wallet getting a little lighter. Gas prices are jumping both nationally and right here at home. The national average for regular gas is now sitting at $4.06 per gallon – that's up 46 cents in just two weeks and a whopping 90 cents higher than this time last year. Here in Texas, you can expect to pay around $3.56 a gallon, and if you're filling up in Corpus Christi, you're looking at about $3.41 for regular gas. Experts say high crude oil prices are what's driving this surge, and projections show oil could hit anywhere from $100 to over $200 per barrel.

Passion Play Needs More Volunteers

Easter is coming up, and that means it's time for the annual Sunrise Passion Play at Cole Park. This beautiful Easter tradition has been going strong in Corpus Christi for 84 years, but organizers still need more volunteers to help bring the story to life. They're specifically looking for actors to perform on Easter Sunday. If you're interested in joining the cast, give them a call at 361-442-6194.

Free Produce Distribution This Thursday

The Coastal Bend Food Bank is hosting a pop-up produce distribution this Thursday morning from 7 to 9 a.m. You can pick up fresh food at 5442 Bear Lane, and it'll run until supplies are gone. Just remember to stay in your car for safety reasons, and please keep your phone tucked away while you're in the distribution line.

That's your 6 Things to Know this week – stay informed, stay safe, and we'll see you next week with more updates from around the Coastal Bend.

