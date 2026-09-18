6 Things to Know: Stolen stop sign, splash pad extension, rising airfares

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend neighbors, and happy Friday!

Here are your 6 Things to Know Before You Go.

ANOTHER LIGHTED STOP SIGN STOLEN AT NUECES COUNTY INTERSECTION

Another lighted stop sign has been stolen from a Nueces County intersection southwest of Robstown.

County officials say the sign was taken from the intersection of County Roads 77 and 36. This is not the first time a lighted stop sign has been stolen from the intersection.

A standard stop sign has been installed in its place while the county orders another lighted replacement.

Precinct 5 constable deputies have also been asked to increase patrols and monitor the intersection.

SHERIFF’S OFFICE INVESTIGATING MAJOR ROAD DAMAGE

The Nueces County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after major road damage was discovered between Robstown and Banquete.

Authorities say a significant portion of asphalt was torn up at the intersection of County Roads 81 and 38.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Sgt. Coffman at 361-887-2265.

Tips can also be submitted through the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office app.

FIVE CORPUS CHRISTI SPLASH PADS STAY OPEN LONGER

The City of Corpus Christi is extending the season at five of its splash pads, giving families another option for outdoor activities as temperatures remain warm.

Beginning Saturday, Sept. 19, the five splash pads will be open on weekends from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The extended schedule will continue through Oct. 18 and aligns with the upcoming school intersession break.

MORTGAGE RATES CLIMB ABOVE 7% AS HOMEBUYING SLOWS

Buying a home is becoming more expensive as mortgage rates continue to climb.

According to the Mortgage Bankers Association, mortgage applications are down 19% compared with the same time last year.

The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage climbed above 7% last week for the first time since May 2025. Mortgage rates, along with oil and gas prices, have been rising since the war with Iran began.

The higher borrowing costs come as the housing market is already showing signs of slowing. Existing home sales fell 2% last month, dropping to their lowest level since June 2025.

HIGHER JET FUEL PRICES COULD IMPACT CHEAPER AIRFARES

Budget-friendly flights could become harder to find as airlines deal with higher jet fuel prices.

United, American and Southwest say rising fuel costs could force them to cut additional flights.

Experts say cheaper fares could be among those most affected by those changes.

Airfares have already increased about 25% compared with a year ago, meaning travelers could continue to face higher prices when booking upcoming trips.

UPDATED COVID-19 VACCINES FOR CHILDREN FACE DELAY

There is a delay in making updated COVID-19 vaccines available to children through a federal program that provides free vaccines to eligible kids.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not yet made the updated shots available through the program.

Some pharmacies already have the updated COVID-19 vaccines available. However, without insurance coverage, parents may have to pay for the vaccine out of pocket until the updated shots become available through the federal program.

And those are the 6 things you need to know before you go.

