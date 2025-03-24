6 THINGS TO KNOW: Speed limit changes, record low lake levels, and desal discussion

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — It’s Michelle Hofmann, your KRIS 6 Sunrise anchor, here with you this morning. I hope you had an amazing weekend! As we ease back into the week ahead, here are 6 Things to Know:

6 THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW: 3/24/25

1. Speed Limit Changes

Heads up—there might be some changes coming to the speed limits on two busy roads in our area. Tomorrow, the City Council will be discussing a proposal to lower the speed limit on Weber, between Saratoga and the Oso Creek Bridge, to 40 miles per hour, and on Ennis Joslin, between SPID and Ocean Drive, to 35 miles per hour. The first reading was already approved last week, and the Council will be diving into more details tomorrow. Officials have said, lower speed limits could help improve safety on these heavily traveled roads.

2. Postal Protests

If you were out on the Southside yesterday, you might have noticed a rally from the American Postal Workers Union. They’re making it clear that they’re against the privatization of the U.S. Postal Service. Local letter carriers KRIS 6 spoke with at the rally emphasized that the Postal Service is ‘not for sale. Demonstrators add, the Postal Service is a key part of our community, and changes to how it operates could affect service for everyone.

3. Lake Levels at Record Low

The combined lake levels of Lake Corpus Christi and Choke Canyon Reservoir have dropped to a record low. They’ve now reached their lowest point in the past three decades, sitting at just 16.8% capacity. Earlier this month, we also hit the milestone of 1,000 days of water restrictions.

4. Desalination Discussion

Looking ahead to tomorrow’s City Council meeting, one major topic will be the Inner Harbor Desalination Project. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has already given it the green light on a permit, but there are still some unanswered questions and Council members want to know more about the project’s cost and timeline. At-Large Council Member Carolyn Vaughn, District 4's Kaylynn Paxson, and District 3's Eric Cantu want more discussions before moving forward. Cantu, in particular, has called for a broader study of the project’s impact on the entire bay. Officials have said, the desalination project could play a big role in our future water supply.

5. Road Closures

If you regularly drive on Airline Road, be prepared for some roadwork between Holly and Woodbridge Road. There are varying closures in place as crews work on paving, and it could impact your daily commute. These closures are expected to last until March 28th. It might mean a little extra time on the road, so plan ahead.

6. Bob Hall Pier Rebuild Update

Some news for those of you who love spending time near Bob Hall Pier. Construction is still underway on the new pier! Today, crews will start installing water and sewer lines, which means access to the beach around Bob Hall Pier will be restricted this week. The pier is expected to be finished by the end of this year or early 2026.

That's all for today! Stay safe and informed, and I'll catch you later on the news for more updates.