TCEQ approves city's permit for first municipal seawater desalination facility in the country

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Today in Austin, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) unanimously voted to approve the City of Corpus Christi's Texas Pollution on Environmental Quality (TPDES) permit for the Inner Harbor Water Treatment Campus project. The desalination plant will produce up to 36 million gallons a day of potable water for the Coastal Bend.

“This is truly a historic moment for Corpus Christi and the entire region,” said City of Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni. “We are excited to move forward with the Inner Harbor Water Treatment Campus. Achieving this milestone demonstrates our commitment to securing a sustainable water future for our community. I’m pleased to report that the project remains on time and on schedule as we continue to make progress on this project.”

City officials originally submitted its TPDES and Water Rights permit application to TCEQ back in January 2020.

"The rigorous review process included technical evaluation, environmental assessment, and opportunities for public input to ensure the Inner Harbor Water Treatment Campus meets all regulatory requirements," stated city officials.

What's next for the City of Corpus Christi?

1. Second quarter 2025: Kiewit, the selected design-build firm, will continue designing the demonstration center program and facility.

2. Fourth quarter 2025: At 60% design, Kiewit will submit a guaranteed maximum price (GMP) proposal to the City.

3. Fourth quarter 2025 to early 2026: After the City and Kiewit agree to the GMP, staff will return to the City Council for approval to execute a construction contract with Kiewit.

4. First quarter 2026: Construction will start and continue through 2028.

5. Summer 2028: Construction will be completed, and the facility will go into operation

