6 Things to Know: Shutdown update, new fire stations, and H-E-B renovations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning, Coastal Bend, and happy Wednesday! Sunrise Neighborhood News Reporter Makaylah Chavez here helping you start your day informed and ready to go.

As the government shutdown continues, lawmakers are one step closer to passing a funding bill that could reopen the government — and keep SNAP benefits going through next fall. We’re also following new developments here at home, including a burn ban now in effect for Nueces County and plans for two brand-new fire stations in Corpus Christi.

Plus, a major renovation is coming to H-E-B’s Saratoga store, and we’ll tell you where you can get free health screenings and flu shots this week in Robstown.

6 Things to Know: Nov. 12, 2025

Let’s get into your headlines.

FUNDING BILL

The House Rules Committee met on Tuesday to take up the Senate-passed funding package to reopen the federal government.

The package would extend government funding through January 30 and fully fund SNAP benefits through the end of next September.

The Rules Committee’s approval is a necessary step before the legislation can move to the House floor for a vote.

Once passed, the package will be sent to President Donald Trump for his signature.

SNAP BENEFITS

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that the president is not required to fully fund SNAP benefits during the ongoing government shutdown.

Last night’s decision extends a freeze on an earlier ruling that would have required the Trump administration to fully fund the program in November.

As a result, SNAP will remain about 65% funded until the shutdown ends.

The administration has argued that, due to the shutdown, it can only spend $5 billion from a contingency fund to partially cover November benefits.

BURN BAN

A burn ban is now in effect for Nueces County until January 20, 2026, unless rescinded earlier by the county judge.

The ban prohibits all outdoor burning, including beach fires.

However, burning household trash is allowed only in areas where trash pickup is not available.

Violators could face fines of up to $500.

NEW FIRE STATIONS

The Corpus Christi City Council has approved plans for two new fire stations—Fire Station No. 11 and Fire Station No. 9.

The current Fire Station No. 11, located on Airline near Gollihar, was built in 1960. Its replacement will be built on Airline near St. Pius Drive.

Fire Station No. 9, currently on Navigation between Leopard and Agnes, was built in 1956. Its new facility will be located on Leopard near Corn Products Road.

Construction on both stations is expected to begin in March 2027 and wrap up by March 2028.

H-E-B RENOVATIONS

H-E-B is planning a major renovation of its Saratoga Boulevard store on the city’s Southside, according to state records.

The $32 million project will add nearly 5,000 square feet to the store and include extensive interior upgrades.

Construction is expected to begin in May 2026 and finish by April 2027.

The Saratoga store, which opened in 2005, is one of H-E-B’s larger Plus-format locations.

H-E-B declined to comment on the project.

MOBILE HEALTH CLINIC

The Nueces County Public Health Mobile Clinic will make a stop in Robstown this week.

It will be at the Robstown Transfer Station this Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Free services include health screenings, wellness counseling, childhood immunizations, and flu shots for both adults and children.

No appointment is required.

The Robstown Transfer Station is located at 401 East Avenue A.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!