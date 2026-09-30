6 Things to Know: Robstown woman indicted in deadly Violet Road crash, ArtWalk rescheduled, Dutch Bros open

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning, Coastal Bend neighbors, and happy Wednesday!

Here are your 6 Things to Know Before You Go.

ROBSTOWN WOMAN INDICTED IN DEADLY VIOLET ROAD CRASH

More than a year after a deadly crash on Violet Road, a 26-year-old Robstown woman is behind bars.

A Nueces County grand jury indicted Alexis Rios on two counts of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury. The charges stem from a March 2, 2025, crash on the 4400 block of Violet Road.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Rios was driving a 2009 Nissan Altima southbound when she drove off the road, lost control and crashed head-on into a 2017 Mercedes-Benz traveling northbound. The crash killed her passenger, Justin Buentello, 26, of Robstown, and Messiah, the unborn son of Amy Lopez and Mark Oliva, who were in the other vehicle.

Rios admitted to investigators that she had been drinking alcohol before the crash and consented to a voluntary blood draw. She was first arrested in December 2025, when DPS obtained warrants signed by 214th District Judge Inna Klein.

Rios was arrested again Tuesday following the grand jury indictment issued Aug. 27, 2026.

FIRST FRIDAY ARTWALK RESCHEDULED TO OCT. 9

Bad weather is pushing back October's First Friday ArtWalk in downtown Corpus Christi.

Organizers have moved the event from this Friday to Oct. 9 because of the forecast. The rescheduled ArtWalk will still feature a special performance from Tejano music legend Gary Hobbs.

CORPUS CHRISTI'S FIRST DUTCH BROS NOW OPEN

The wait is over for coffee lovers on Corpus Christi's southside.

The city's first Dutch Bros is now open at 6218 Saratoga Boulevard. The drive-thru location had been generating buzz since it was first announced in November 2025, with construction beginning in April 2026. Dutch Bros is part of a wave of national brands expanding along Saratoga Boulevard, which city leaders have called the fastest-growing retail corridor in Corpus Christi.

The menu includes coffee, energy drinks, teas, lemonades and more. Hours are 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Customers can order ahead for pickup through the Dutch Bros app or swing through the drive-thru.

NEW REPORT RAISES CONCERNS ABOUT CHEMICALS IN PLASTICS

A new report is raising concerns about chemicals used in everyday plastics.

Researchers found many of the chemicals in plastics could be harmful to health, with some linked to cancer, reproductive issues and genetic changes. Thousands of other chemicals used in plastics still have not been fully studied. The chemicals are found in products ranging from clothing to food packaging.

ONLINE HOLIDAY SPENDING EXPECTED TO HIT RECORD $275 BILLION

Americans are expected to spend a record $275 billion online this holiday season, according to Adobe.

Adobe projects Cyber Monday alone will top $15 billion, with Black Friday close to $13 billion. More shoppers are also expected to use AI-powered tools to help find deals this year.

WEDNESDAY IS NATIONAL WOMEN'S HEALTH AND FITNESS DAY

Wednesday is National Women's Health and Fitness Day, encouraging women of all ages to make their health a priority.

The day has been observed since 2002 and promotes activities ranging from workouts and walks to meditation and wellness check-ins.

And those are the 6 Things You Need to Know Before You Go.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.