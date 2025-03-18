CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend!

It’s Michelle Hofmann here, your KRIS 6 Sunrise Anchor! My co-anchor (and husband) Bryan Hofmann is still taking some time to rest and recover.

I hope you all have a terrific Tuesday! If you missed our newscast this morning, here are 6 Things to Know:

6 THINGS TO KNOW: Privacy issue in Taft, City of Corpus Christi's Drought Contingency Plan, Lights Out

Privacy Issue in Taft

People in Taft were pretty shocked when they found out their personal info was posted online—unredacted! A bunch of neighbors reached out to 6 Investigates, saying that the city council agenda for today’s meeting included reports that had things like Social Security numbers and driver’s license details out in the open for anyone to see. Our KRIS 6 team got in touch with several council members to have the agenda removed. We’ll keep you updated on this as we learn more. Be sure to watch Adam Beam’s coverage of the council meeting today too in our evening newscasts.

Full story here: Social Security numbers leaked by City of Taft

Drought Contingency Plan Vote

After a few community sessions, the City of Corpus Christi is about to vote on changes to the Drought Contingency Plan at today’s council meeting. Some of the proposed changes include a new "Water Shortage Watch" that encourages people to conserve water by only watering once a week. They’re also tweaking the rules for vehicle washing, so you can wash your car on your designated watering day. Another proposed change would make it easier to water plants with a handheld hose any day. There’s also a new “Water Emergency” stage with updated trigger points. If approved, this would be the first update to the plan since 2018.

Full story here: Corpus Christi City Council to vote on drought contingency plan changes

Speed Limit Changes on Ennis Jolson

A change might be coming to two busy roads in Corpus Christi. Today, the city council will vote on lowering the speed limit on Ennis Joslin Road from Ocean Drive to SPID, setting it at 35 miles per hour across the whole road. They're also looking at reducing the speed limit on Weber Road from the Oso Creek Bridge to Saratoga, dropping it from 45 to 40 mph. These changes come after a speed study by TxDOT.

Full story here: Corpus Christi City Council to discuss speed limit, DCP changes

Will Interest Rates Go Down?

The Federal Reserve is starting a two-day meeting today to talk about the economy. One big topic is how the trade war and tariffs from the Trump administration have been affecting things. At the end of the meeting, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will announce any changes to interest rates, but most experts don’t expect a rate cut this month.

JFK Assassination Files to Be Released

President Trump plans to release a batch of unredacted files related to John F. Kennedy’s assassination today. The FBI found about 2,400 new records this year as part of a search following an executive order from Trump. These files will be released in full, adding up to around 80,000 pages.

Lights Out Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo will kick off a new campaign called "Lights Out, Corpus Christi" at today’s city council meeting. It’s all about raising awareness and taking action to protect migratory birds traveling through Texas. Corpus Christi is joining other Texas cities by asking businesses and residents to turn off nonessential lights from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. during peak migration times. This effort will help protect billions of birds that have been lost in North America since 1970.

