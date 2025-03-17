Corpus Christi City Council to discuss speed limit, Drought Contingency Plan changes

Big changes could be coming to several of Corpus Christi's most heavily traveled roads.

On Tuesday, March 18, Corpus Christi City Council will vote on an ordinance to change the speed limit on Ennis Joslin Road from Ocean Drive to SPID.

Right now there are three different speed limits on that road - 35, 40 and 45 miles per hour. If approved, the ordinance would set the limit at 35 for all of Ennis Joslin Road.

That same ordinance would also change the speed limit on Weber Road to 40 miles per hour from the Oso Creek Bridge to Saratoga Boulevard.

The proposed changes are the result of a speed study done by TxDOT.

City Council will also take a final vote on changes to the city's Drought Contingency Plan, which hasn't been updated since 2018. It's supposed to be updated every five years.

Some of the proposed changes include:



The addition of a "water shortage watch," would call for "voluntary water conservation" by watering just once a week.

Changes to Stage 2 and Stage 3 requirements will allow for vehicle washing on your designated watering day.

Make changes to Stage 3 landscape watering restrictions to allow for drip irrigation for foundations.

Watering of trees, vegetable beds, shrubs and potted plants with a handheld hose on any day.

The revision renames Stage 4 to "Water Emergency." The changes also call for new trigger points for a water emergency.

If approved, the new regulations take effect Wednesday, March 19.

