6 Things to Know: Power line sparks Padre Island grass fire, early voting tops 24,000 ballots, new seafood law

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning, Coastal Bend neighbors, and happy Thursday! Here are your 6 Things to Know Before You Go.

POWER LINE SPARKS GRASS FIRE ON PADRE ISLAND

A power line sparked a grass fire on Padre Island Wednesday near Park Road 22 and Access Road 4.

Firefighters with the Corpus Christi Fire Department and Nueces County Emergency Services District 2 teamed up to keep the flames from spreading. The incident prompted warnings about possible power outages for island residents Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire without any homes or buildings being threatened. No injuries or damage were reported.

EARLY VOTING TURNOUT NEARS 11% AFTER THREE DAYS

After three days of early voting, more than 24,000 ballots have been cast in Nueces County.

According to the county's latest report, that includes more than 21,000 in-person votes and just over 3,000 mail-in ballots — nearly 11% of the county's more than 223,000 registered voters.

The November ballot features a nine-candidate race for Corpus Christi mayor, three at-large City Council seats, district council races, U.S. Senate and congressional seats, and a citizen-led "Fair Water" ballot measure. Water infrastructure has been the dominant issue of the election cycle.

Early voting continues through Oct. 30.

GAME NIGHT SOUTH TEXAS: H.M. KING AT ROBSTOWN TONIGHT

Thursday's Game Night South Texas matchup features the H.M. King Brahmas traveling to face the Robstown Cotton Pickers.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Cotton Picker Stadium. This is Robstown's first-ever GNST home broadcast. The game will air on KRIS 6 sister station KDF and stream live on kristv.com.

Catch the game live with sports anchor Larissa Liska, sideline reporter Drew Bishop and KRIS 6 alum Alan Harwell.

STUDY LINKS RELATIONSHIP ANXIETY TO EXCESSIVE SOCIAL MEDIA USE

A new study found people who feel anxious about or avoid close relationships are more likely to struggle with excessive social media use. Those who feel secure in their relationships tend to have fewer problems with overuse.

Researchers say the findings show a connection but not necessarily cause and effect.

NEW FEDERAL LAW TARGETS ILLEGALLY CAUGHT AND MISLABELED SEAFOOD

A new bipartisan federal law signed by President Trump aims to crack down on illegally caught or mislabeled red snapper and tuna.

The law calls for better identification methods to help keep illegal seafood off the market and protect legitimate fishermen from unfair competition. The measure could benefit the Coastal Bend's commercial and recreational fishing industry, where red snapper is among the most sought-after species.

THURSDAY IS NATIONAL MAKE A DOG'S DAY

Thursday is National Make a Dog's Day, created by Subaru to encourage shelter adoptions. The day highlights older dogs and those with special needs who are often overlooked.

And those are the 6 Things You Need to Know Before You Go.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

