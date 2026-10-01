6 Things to Know: Police say deadly Highway 361 crash was intentional, State of the County address

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning, Coastal Bend neighbors, and happy Thursday! Here are your 6 Things to Know Before You Go.

POLICE SAY DEADLY AUGUST CRASH ON HIGHWAY 361 WAS INTENTIONAL

Corpus Christi police say an August crash on Highway 361 that killed a 59-year-old man was intentional.

Liam Shannon, 23, turned himself in Tuesday after detectives obtained a murder warrant. The warrant stems from an Aug. 10 crash at the 7900 block of Highway 361 in Port Aransas. Officers responded just after 7 p.m. and found Jarrod Fangman dead at the scene.

CCPD says the two men did not know each other and alcohol was not a factor in the crash. Shannon was hospitalized for injuries he sustained in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS.

STATE OF THE COUNTY ADDRESS SET FOR THURSDAY

Nueces County leaders will lay out their plans for the county's future Thursday morning.

County Judge Connie Scott and commissioners will address infrastructure, economic growth and other priorities at the State of the County address. The event starts at 11:30 a.m. at the Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown.

TWO ARRESTED IN LATEST RANCHO ALEGRE DRUG BUST

Two Alice men are behind bars after another drug bust in the Rancho Alegre community.

Jim Wells County deputies and the county SWAT team served a search warrant Wednesday on Eva Street, seizing narcotics, $1,364 in cash and a firearm equipped with an illegal "switch" device. Carlos Raul Moreno, 21, was charged with multiple offenses involving the possession, manufacture and delivery of controlled substances and marijuana. Javier Gonzalez, 18, faces similar charges.

Both are being held in the Jim Wells County Jail pending bond hearings.

The bust follows a massive operation targeting the Villagran-Sanchez Drug Trafficking Organization. Earlier this month, DEA agents and Jim Wells County deputies raided homes across the Rancho Alegre community, taking about 20 people into custody on federal drug conspiracy charges involving more than 5 kilograms of cocaine.

Sheriff Joseph "Guy" Baker said Wednesday's operation is part of an ongoing effort. "After the recent Villagran-Sanchez Drug Trafficking Organization operation, I told the people of Jim Wells County that we were not done," Baker said.

FTC INVESTIGATING MAJOR AI COMPANIES

The Federal Trade Commission is taking a closer look at some of the biggest names in artificial intelligence, including OpenAI and Anthropic.

The agency is investigating whether AI companies may have misled consumers or put them at risk. The probe could examine how the companies handle user data, market their technology and keep AI systems under control. The FTC is expected to seek information from the companies and their top executives.

STUDY: SUGAR MAY REDUCE ANTIBIOTIC EFFECTIVENESS

New research suggests eating a lot of sugar while taking antibiotics could make it harder for helpful gut bacteria to recover.

The study looked at blood cancer patients who frequently took antibiotics and found those who consumed more sugar saw an even bigger drop in beneficial gut bacteria. Researchers say the findings raise questions about diet during antibiotic treatment.

TODAY IS NATIONAL PUMPKIN SPICE DAY

Oct. 1 is National Pumpkin Spice Day. The fall staple is typically a blend of cinnamon, ginger, cloves, allspice and nutmeg.

And those are the 6 Things You Need to Know Before You Go.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

