6 Things to Know: Pedestrian seriously hurt on Cimarron, Alice stadium ready for games

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning Coastal Bend neighbors, and happy Thursday! Here's your 6 Things to Know before you go.

Pedestrian suffers serious injuries after being hit on Cimarron Boulevard

A 78-year-old man suffered serious injuries after being struck by a car on Cimarron Boulevard on Wednesday evening. The collision happened just after 8 p.m. in the 2800 block of Cimarron Boulevard, according to Corpus Christi police. Officers said the man was crossing in a poorly lit area and was not in a crosswalk. The driver rendered aid before first responders arrived. The pedestrian was rushed to an area hospital, but his condition was unknown as of 8:45 p.m. A stretch of Cimarron Boulevard was shut down during the emergency response.

Duval County group hosts 3rd annual World Suicide Prevention Day event

Ambassadors of the Heart Inc. is hosting its 3rd annual World Suicide Prevention Day event Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Benavides Civic Center. The evening is open to all families, friends, businesses, schools, churches, first responders, law enforcement, healthcare professionals and community organizations. The event will include a memorial tribute slideshow, community booths from local nonprofits and service providers, music by DJ Frank and a candlelight vigil. Those who would like a loved one recognized during the memorial slideshow can submit a photo by contacting Melissa Hernandez at 361-396-9025.

New Memorial Stadium in Alice opens after yearlong delay

The new Memorial Stadium in Alice is ready, and the Coyotes can play on their home turf for the first time in more than a year. The opening had been delayed because safety rails were not yet in place — an issue that forced the team's season opener to be moved to Beeville last month. Some community members had expressed frustration over the delays given the stadium's cost, while others said safety had to come first. KRIS 6 neighborhood news reporter Matthew Roberts will have the full story later Thursday.

Earth just had its hottest August on record

Earth just had its hottest August on record, tying the hottest month recorded since at least 1940. The global average temperature reached 62.53 degrees. Europe's climate monitoring agency said human-caused global warming and a strengthening El Niño helped drive the record heat.

Study: Even a little light while you sleep could affect your heart

A new study of more than 11,000 people found that exposure to light brighter than moonlight during sleep was linked to changes in the heart's shape and function. Researchers say more work is needed to understand the connection.

Trump administration proposal would exclude undocumented migrants from census count

The Trump administration is working on a plan that would stop counting undocumented migrants in the census. The census is used to determine how many seats each state gets in the U.S. House of Representatives. The next census is scheduled for 2030, and starting Thursday, the public has 30 days to submit comments on the proposal.

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