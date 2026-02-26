Good morning, Coastal Bend! Suzanne Stevens here, holding down the fort. Bryan and Michelle Hofmann were off today but will return tomorrow. We have a lot to talk about this morning, so let's get into the six things you should know as you get your morning going.

6 Things to Know: Peace Talks underway in Geneva, Honoring Reverend Jesse Jackson

HEADS UP, THREE RIVERS DRIVERS 🚧

If your morning commute takes you through Three Rivers, plan for some delays. A road closure kicks off today at the intersection of U.S. 281, North Harborth Avenue and State Highway 72, near Thornton Street. Crews are getting to work on new sidewalks as part of a larger effort to bring the city's roads and walkways up to ADA standards. Give yourself a little extra time this morning.

LAST CHANCE TO CLEAR THOSE WARRANTS ⚠️

The clock is ticking if you have outstanding warrants or unpaid fees with Municipal Court. The amnesty period for the annual Warrant Roundup Campaign wraps up this Saturday — meaning this is your window to take care of business without risking an arrest. You can also set up a payment plan for unpaid fines. Don't wait — the roundup officially begins Sunday.

CORPUS CHRISTI'S WATER CRUNCH 💧

The city of Corpus Christi is inching closer to declaring a water emergency, and city leaders are starting to put a plan together. At Tuesday's City Council meeting, City Manager Peter Zanoni said crews are developing a prediction model for when water supply won't be able to keep up with demand. The concerning part? He says that moment is coming sooner than the previously projected November timeline.

STRANDED TRAVELERS FINALLY HEADING HOME ✈️

Some good news for Americans who've been stuck in western Mexico — you're on your way home. The State Department has lifted its travel advisory for the area following several days of disruptions. Flights out of Puerto Vallarta International Airport resumed last night, with some of the first passengers touching down at Dallas-Fort Worth International. Relief for a lot of anxious families.

PEACE TALKS UNDERWAY IN GENEVA 🕊️

Diplomacy is in full swing today in Geneva. President Trump's envoy is set to meet with a Ukrainian delegation ahead of broader trilateral talks that will also bring Russia to the table — with discussions centering on a possible post-war recovery plan for Ukraine. And in a separate but parallel development, U.S. and Iran officials are also meeting in Geneva over Iran's nuclear program. U.S. officials say both sides have been in near-daily contact as peace efforts press forward.

HONORING REV. JESSE JACKSON 🙏

A celebration of life for the Reverend Jesse Jackson gets underway today. Faith leaders and family members will lead a procession this morning before Jackson lies in repose at Rainbow PUSH headquarters in Chicago. Additional services are planned in South Carolina and Washington, D.C. Jackson passed away on February 17th at the age of 84. A memorial and funeral service is set for March 2nd in South Carolina.

Stay informed and have a great morning. We'll see you back here tomorrow morning. Have a great Thursday!

