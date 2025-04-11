CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Friday, Coastal Bend!

6 THINGS TO KNOW: Nueces County Chief Appraiser update, Tensions in Taft, Gas prices up

Before you wrap up the work week, let’s get you caught up with 6 Things to Know:

Leadership Shakeup at the Appraisal District

Nueces County Chief Appraiser Ronnie Canales was placed on leave

Assistant Chief Appraiser Leticia Roberts was also sidelined

Appraisal District has launched an internal investigation

Just a day after Nueces County Chief Appraiser Ronnie Canales was placed on leave, Assistant Chief Appraiser Leticia Roberts has now also been sidelined—on paid leave.

Why? A software company claimed it uncovered a scheme to rig the procurement process for a major contract. During a virtual meeting, reps say they heard Roberts discussing how to allegedly tweak the request for proposal to favor one specific vendor.

The Appraisal District has paused the bidding process and launched an internal investigation.

Full story here: Longtime Nueces County Chief Appraiser Ronnie Canales under investigation

Tensions in Taft

Police Chief John Landreth allegedly made a threatening comment

Five city officials say Landreth threatened them

City council could decide to fire Landreth

Over in Taft, things are heating up. A special city council meeting is being held today after Police Chief John Landreth allegedly made a threatening comment at a previous meeting.

Five city officials say Landreth told them he’d settle things with—quote—“a rope in my truck.” The mayor pro tem says Landreth was just frustrated and misunderstood.

Landreth denies any wrongdoing and is now asking the Texas Rangers to investigate. City council could decide to fire him today. Our team with 6 Investigates will be at the meeting and bring you the latest both online and on air.

Full story here: Taft Police Chief John Landreth under investigation for alleged threat

Splash Pads Shut Down for Summer

Splash pads will stay closed this year due to drought-like conditions

All 5 splash pads are closed

Community pools remain open



If you were looking forward to cooling off at a splash pad this summer—you might need to make new plans.

The City of Corpus Christi says splash pads will stay closed this year due to drought-like conditions. That includes all five locations across town. Instead, they’re encouraging families to hit up community pools like Collier, H-E-B, and West Guth for a splash.

Shred It & Forget It

The event is on April 11 from 9 a.m. to noon

Goodwill on South Port Avenue is located at 2961 S Port Ave

5 boxes of documents to be shredded

Looking to declutter safely? Goodwill South Texas and the Better Business Bureau are teaming up for Shred Day as part of Earth Month.

You can bring up to five boxes of documents to be shredded for free today from 9 a.m. to noon. It’s first come, first served, and it’s happening at the Goodwill on South Port Avenue.

Litter Critter Cleanup Returns

Location is Our Lady of Pilar Catholic Church.

The event is on April 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Household trash, tires, metal, and brush will be accepted

Got old tires, bulky junk, or some brush to toss? The city’s Litter Critter event is back this weekend. It’s happening tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. next to Our Lady of Pilar Catholic Church.

They’ll accept things like household trash, tires, metal, and brush—but not hazardous waste or concrete. No commercial dumping allowed, either. The church is located at 1101 Bloomington Street.

Gas Prices Creep Up

Gas prices are up 8¢

Gas prices went up 22¢ last month

Cheapest gas is $2.47 per gallon at HEB on W SH-361 in Ingleside

If you’ve filled up your tank lately, you’ve definitely felt it. Gas prices in Corpus Christi are up eight cents just in the last week—and 22 cents in the last month.

So, what’s going on? Refineries are switching to their summer blend of gasoline, which usually brings a price hike this time of year.

