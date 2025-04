CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Nueces County Chief Tax Appraiser Ramiro "Ronnie" Canales has been placed on paid administrative leave.

On Wednesday morning, the Nueces County Appraisal District's Board of Directors voted unanimously to place him on leave pending an investigation.

There's no word yet on what the investigation entails.

This is a developing story. We'll update it as soon as we receive more information.