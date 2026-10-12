6 Things to Know: North Beach closure, ammonia plant hearing, watermelon theft

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning, Coastal Bend neighbors, and happy Monday! It's the start of a new week, and there's plenty to catch you up on! Here are your 6 Things to Know Before You Go.

North Beach road closure begins Monday

If you drive through North Beach, be prepared for a road closure that will last several months.

Starting Monday, October 12, Beach Avenue will be closed between East Causeway Boulevard and Gulfbreeze Boulevard for approximately four months.

The closure is part of several improvement projects, including construction of a new drainage canal to help with flooding, development of the North Beach Eco Park and road reconstruction.

Drivers are encouraged to follow posted detours while work is underway.

Robstown and Calallen residents head to Austin for ammonia plant hearing

A group of Robstown and Calallen residents will be in Austin Monday as their fight against a proposed green ammonia plant continues.

Residents have raised concerns about the project's potential health and air quality impacts.

A three-day hearing involving the proposed Avina facility is scheduled to begin Monday, October 12, at 9 a.m.

KRIS 6 News will be following the hearing and providing updates.

Four arrested in Duval County watermelon theft investigation

Four people have been arrested in Duval County in connection with thousands of dollars worth of stolen watermelons.

According to the Duval County Sheriff's Office, a multi-agency operation last Tuesday uncovered approximately $7,000 worth of stolen watermelons.

Authorities used a thermal imaging drone to track down the four suspects.

No injuries were reported.

Federal judge orders Trump administration to stop airing taxpayer-funded ads

A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to stop airing taxpayer-funded advertisements promoting its accomplishments and agenda.

Court documents show approximately $20 million has already been spent on the advertisements.

The administration has defended them as public service announcements, while critics argue they are political advertisements funded by taxpayers.

Pope Leo preparing for lung surgery

Pope Leo is preparing to undergo surgery after doctors discovered a nodule in his lung.

The 71-year-old pope announced the news Sunday, saying the nodule was caught at a very early stage.

The procedure is scheduled for early this week, with recovery expected to take approximately one week.

Gulf oil production slowly recovering after hurricane

Oil production in the Gulf is slowly recovering following Hurricane Isaias.

As of Sunday, approximately 58% of production remained shut down, an improvement from 72% on Friday.

Crews are also returning to offshore platforms that were evacuated ahead of the storm.

The recovery is worth watching here in Corpus Christi, where the oil and gas industry plays a major role in the local economy.

Those are the six things you need to know before you go this Monday.

Here are your 6 Things to Know Before You Go!

