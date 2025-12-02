6 Things to Know: Naval aviation hearing, Travel ban

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend, and happy Tuesday! Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here, and we are so glad to be back with you on this December 2nd. As we kick off a new day together, we are following several major national headlines, including new developments in U.S. peace negotiations, a Senate briefing on naval aviation mishaps, and calls for a potential travel ban. Closer to home, Operation Heat Help is now underway to support qualifying families, the RTA has secured a major grant to upgrade its maintenance facility, and tonight is your last chance to experience a special live nativity scene.

U.S. envoy meeting

• U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow

• Discussions center on proposed changes to a 28-point peace plan

• Witkoff recently faced scrutiny for advising Russian officials on presenting the plan to President Trump

President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff is in Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The pair will discuss proposed changes to a 28-point peace plan created by the U.S. Over the weekend, Witkoff and Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to negotiate over the proposal. Witkoff’s role in the peace efforts came under scrutiny last week following reports that he coached Russian advisers on how to pitch the peace plan to President Trump.

Naval aviation hearing

• Senate Armed Services Committee receives a closed briefing on recent aviation mishaps

• Two crashes occurred within 30 minutes in the South China Sea

• Additional mishaps also reported on the USS Harry S. Truman

The Senate Armed Services Committee is set to receive a closed-door briefing on recent naval aviation mishaps today. In October, a fighter jet and a helicopter based off the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz both crashed into the South China Sea within 30 minutes of each other. According to the Navy’s Pacific Fleet, the causes of the two crashes were under investigation. Three other naval aviation mishaps also happened on the USS Harry S. Truman during a deployment to the Middle East involving fighter jets.

Travel ban

• Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem calls for a full travel ban on unspecified countries

• Comments follow a meeting with President Donald Trump

• Comes days after an Afghan national was identified in the recent D.C. shooting

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is calling for a full travel ban on certain countries. Noem posted her comments on social media after meeting with President Donald Trump on Monday. It is unclear which countries could face a travel ban. Noem’s remarks came just days after investigators identified an Afghan national as the suspect in the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, D.C. last week.

Operation Heat Help

• Corpus Christi launches Operation Heat Help for qualifying families

• Financial assistance provides up to one hundred dollars for gas bills

• Applications open through February 27

The City of Corpus Christi has launched Operation Heat Help. It provides financial assistance of up to one hundred dollars per household for the gas portion of qualifying families’ bills. The Corpus Christi Gas Department is accepting applications for this assistance until Friday, February 27, of next year. There are certain income guidelines you must meet to qualify for this financial assistance. You can find all that information by clicking here.

RTA upgrade

• RTA awarded federal grant for a new forty-six million dollar maintenance facility

• Corpus Christi one of only five U.S. cities to receive similar funding

• New facility will feature modern equipment, bus wash, and training spaces

The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority's current maintenance facility on Bear Lane will be getting a forty-six-million-dollar replacement. The grant was awarded to the RTA through the Federal Infrastructure Act. Corpus Christi was one of only five cities in the country to get similar grants. The new maintenance facility will include a bus wash, updated training spaces, and updated equipment. Once the project is complete, it will be one of the most modern transit maintenance facilities in the country.

Live nativity scene

• Final night for the live nativity scene at St. John Paul II Academy

• Drive through event runs from 6 to 8 this evening

• Located at 3114 Saratoga Boulevard

Tonight is the last night for the live nativity scene at St. John Paul the 2nd Academy. The scene is a drive through event held at the school tonight from 6 to 8. John Paul Academy is located at 3114 Saratoga Boulevard in Corpus Christi.

