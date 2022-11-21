Watch Now
City accepting 'Operation Heat Help' applications

City of Corpus Christi logo
Posted at 3:18 PM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 16:21:57-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi has opened applications for "Operation Heat Help," to help some residents in the are with rising heat costs as temperatures get colder in the Coastal Bend.

According to a release from the city, the annual program was created to help residents cover their gas bill from November 2022 to February 2023. Qualifying applicants are eligible to get up to $100 per household.

Applications and program guidelines are available at the Nueces County Department of Social Services, located at 602 N. Staples Street, Suite 180, in the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority Building.

Residents can also apply online, here.

"All applicants must provide a copy of a utility bill, a valid form of identification, proof of all household income, including child support, TANF, and SSI for the past 30 days, and copies of checks and award letters relating to other family resources." the release states.

Funds are limited, and awards are given to those who qualify on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, residents can contact Gas Department Energy and Marketing Rep. Christine Logan at 361-826-6023 or email at ChristineL@cctexas.com

