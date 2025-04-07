CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend!

Michelle Hofmann here, your KRIS 6 Anchor. I hope you all had an amazing weekend and are feeling recharged and ready to take on the day with energy and positivity!

6 THINGS TO KNOW: More reckless driving arrests, Water quality concerns, Nueces Bay Road closures

Here are your 6 Things to Know:

Felon Arrested After Standoff

Police tried to pull over 45-year-old Aaron Granberry in Flour Bluff, but he evaded.

Police then called off the chase.

Officers began checking possible locations for Granberry and located him at a residence on the 6000 block of Rio Vista Ave.

A wanted felon was arrested after a dramatic standoff. It all started Sunday morning when police tried to pull over 45-year-old Aaron Granberry in Flour Bluff. He didn’t stop, and a chase began, but it was called off when it became too dangerous. Authorities later tracked Granberry to a home near Rio Vista Drive, close to Ocean Drive and Ennis Joslin. A SWAT team and hostage negotiators were called in. At one point, the vehicle Granberry was in caught fire, and that’s when he was taken into custody. Granberry faces charges for violating parole, unlawful possession of a firearm, and evading and resisting arrest.

Reckless Driving Arrests

CCPD began arresting more reckless drivers around December 2024.

Since March 1, 2025, CCPD has made over two dozen arrests as part of its crackdown on speeding.

Many reckless drivers have been arrested on SPID.

Over the weekend, Corpus Christi police made more arrests for reckless driving. Three people were arrested and charged, and all their vehicles were impounded. Since March 1st, CCPD has made over two dozen arrests as part of its crackdown on speeding.

Full story here: Arrests continue while speeders continue to drive too fast

Mosquito Spraying Schedule

The City of Corpus Christi releases its week's mosquito spraying schedule every week.

Dawn, Daytime and Dusk are the times when mosquitoes are most active.

Use insect repellent containing DEET.



With the recent rain, mosquito season is here. Vector Control will continue spraying this week to tackle both mosquitoes and larvae. Here's the schedule:

Today: Calallen, Annaville, and Tuloso-Midway.

Tuesday: Northwest side, Los Encinos, and North Beach.

Wednesday: Downtown, the Westside, parts of the Bay Area, and the Southside.

Thursday: Southside, Moore Plaza, and La Palmera Mall.

Friday: Southside, A&M Corpus Christi area, and Flour Bluff.

Full story here: Mosquito spraying schedule and routes for the city of Corpus Christi

Lake Levels

Most of the region saw 2 to 6 inches of rainfall.

The USGS maintains a comprehensive network of monitoring equipment that provides data for both current and historical reservoir and lake levels.

After last week’s rain, lake levels rose slightly to 17.7%, but now they’re back down to 17.3%.

About a week ago, we saw some significant rain, but unfortunately, it didn’t do enough to solve the drought. On March 22nd, combined lake levels hit a low of 16.9%. After last week’s rain, they rose slightly to 17.7%, but now they’re back down to 17.3%.

Water Quality Concerns

City officials say they have changed the source-water blend by increasing water from the Mary Rhodes Pipeline (MRP) and reducing water conveyance from Lake Corpus Christi and Choke Canyon reservoirs.

This change to the water blend, along with recent rainfall over the western recharge zones, can impact drinking water quality and may result in concerns about taste and odor.

If you have concerns with your drinking water, please contact 3-1-1.

Some people have noticed a change in the taste and smell of their drinking water recently. Corpus Christi Water says it’s due to a shift in where they’re getting their water from—specifically, they’re reducing water from Lake Corpus Christi and Choke Canyon Reservoir while increasing supply from the Mary Rhodes pipeline. This change could be behind the complaints. If you're concerned about your water, the city's staff is testing water at homes that have reported issues. If you’ve noticed a difference, don’t hesitate to call 3-1-1.

Nueces Bay Road Closures

Nueces Bay Boulevard between Up River Road and Leopard Street closed beginning on Monday, March 31, and is expected to last until April 25.

Nueces Bay Boulevard from John Street to West Broadway Street remains closed to traffic.

Roadway closures are also in effect for the northbound lanes of Nueces Bay Boulevard from Leopard Street to West Broadway Street.

Heads up to drivers in the Coastal Bend—there are some important road closures coming up.

