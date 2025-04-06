Arrests continue while speeders continue to drive too fast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three more arrested on reckless driving charges over the weekend as CCPD continues its effort to stop the excessive speeding on Corpus Christi highways and roads.

On Friday, a member of the Violent Crimes Traffic Unit pulled over 31-year-old Gabriel Nava at Horne Road and Crosstown Expressway. Nava was seen driving on crosstown at a high rate of speed, "cutting through traffic recklessly and endangering other motorist on the roadway" according to police reports.

He was charged with reckless driving , unlawfully carring a gun, and an open container. His vehicle was impounded.

On Ocean Drive, a black vehicle was seen going north at 86mph where the speed limit it only 40mph. The driver even continued driving passed another marked police car. When pulled over, 24-year-old Jacob Pinkston was arrested for DWI and reckless driving.

Lastly, on Saturday morning at 2:17 a.m., 22-year-old Jose Valadez-Delacruz was seen driving at over 100mph on SPID in westbound lanes. He was cutting cutting lanes and passing other drivers at dangerous speeds.

Can you take a guess as to what happened next?

Arrested and his vehicle impounded.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!