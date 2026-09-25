6 Things to Know: Mary Rhodes Pipeline nearing restart, Texas Food Championship comes to Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning, Coastal Bend neighbors, and happy Friday! Here are your 6 Things to Know Before You Go.

MARY RHODES PIPELINE REPAIRS IN FINAL STRETCH

Crews are in the final stretch of repairs to the Mary Rhodes Pipeline after a leak took the line offline last weekend.

A 17-foot section of the 64-inch pipe near Highway 77 and State Route 238 has been replaced and welded, and crews have begun filling the line with water to test for leaks. The repair was complicated by an active gas line running through the same trench as the damaged pipe.

If testing goes as planned, water could start moving through the pipeline again Friday, with pumps brought back online gradually. Until then, the city is relying on groundwater and releases from Wesley Seale Dam to keep water flowing.

Nick Winklemann of Corpus Christi Water said crews have been working around the clock since the leak was detected Saturday night. "The crews, both CCW crews and our contractors, are working 24 hours a day and they'll work 7 days a week until this is repaired," Winklemann said.

Officials say once the pipeline is running again, fresh water from Lake Texana will be blended back into the system, which should help resolve the earthy taste and odor some residents have reported. Since opening in 1998, the pipeline has experienced at least 33 leaks or failures.

DEL MAR COLLEGE STUDENTS TAKE ON PROS AT TEXAS FOOD CHAMPIONSHIP

The Corpus Christi bayfront is turning into a culinary battleground this weekend.

The Texas Food Championship runs through Sunday at Water's Edge Park, with up to 200 chefs, pitmasters and home cooks competing from across the state. Competitors get just 90 minutes to cook in categories like barbecue, burgers, seafood and dessert.

Five teams of Del Mar College culinary students will go up against the professionals. Chef Israel Villanueva, who handpicked each competitor, said the stakes turned out to be higher than expected. "The whole time we were thinking we're gonna be collegiate competition to compete against other colleges. It turns out we're competing in the professional level," Villanueva said.

Dessert team captain Annie Rodriguez said the experience has been both exciting and nerve-wracking. "It's very terrifying. I'm very excited, but I've never done anything like this before," Rodriguez said.

Winners earn a golden ticket to the World Food Championship in Indianapolis next month.

FEMA AWARDING MILLIONS TO FIRE DEPARTMENTS ACROSS TEXAS AND NEIGHBORING STATES

FEMA is giving nearly $20 million to fire departments across Texas and neighboring states.

The grants will help first responders purchase new protective gear and emergency vehicles. The funding will also help local departments hire and retain firefighters. Several Texas cities are already on the list to receive hundreds of thousands of dollars. FEMA will continue awarding funds over the next week.

FRIDAY IS NATIONAL COMIC BOOK DAY

Friday is National Comic Book Day.

The first known hardcover comic book was printed in the United States in 1842. But comics as we know them did not take shape until nearly a century later, growing from reprinted newspaper strips into serialized adventures starring colorful heroes. Those characters now drive Hollywood, with franchises like "The Avengers" and "Spider-Man" generating billions at the box office.

TWO GIANT PANDAS HEADED TO ZOO ATLANTA

Two giant pandas will arrive at Zoo Atlanta in the coming days.

Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the timing Thursday during his visit to the White House, calling Ping Ping and Fu Shuang an "envoy of friendship" between China and the United States.

Panda diplomacy dates back to 1972, when China gave the U.S. two pandas after President Nixon's historic visit. All pandas in U.S. zoos, and any cubs they have, still belong to Beijing.

FRIDAY IS ALSO NATIONAL LOBSTER DAY

National Lobster Day falls on Friday.

Scientists believe lobsters can live to be 100 years old. The largest one ever caught weighed more than 44 pounds and was pulled from the waters off Nova Scotia. Lobster is also a strong source of protein and selenium.

And those are the 6 Things You Need to Know Before You Go.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

