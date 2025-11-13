CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! Thanks for starting your day with us. We have a full rundown of national headlines and local happenings to keep you informed as you start your day.

6 Things to Know: Longest federal government shutdown, DOJ Legal cases

REOPEN GOVERNMENT

But first, President Donald Trump has signed a funding package that ends the longest federal government shutdown in history. His signature came late Wednesday night — hours after the House voted to approve the measure. It keeps the government running through January and funds some key agencies through 2026. Federal employees who were furloughed during the 43-day standoff will also return to work starting Thursday. The package was made possible by centrist Democrats in the Senate who broke from their party.

FLIGHT DISRUPTIONS

The Federal Aviation Administration is expected to continue limiting airline travel today as air traffic control towers cope with staff shortages. Even with the government shutdown ending, air traffic controllers haven't been paid since last month, forcing many to find other ways to make ends meet. On Tuesday, the FAA shrank flight capacity by 6 percent. It was scheduled to ramp up to 8 percent today, potentially impacting thousands of flights. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has previously indicated that the agency will lift the order only when safety data tells him it's appropriate.

DOJ LEGAL CASES

Oral arguments are set today in the criminal cases against former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James. Attorneys for the two argue that the Justice Department is vindictively prosecuting them at the behest of President Trump. Both are seeking to have their charges dropped. A judge is also considering a challenge to President Trump's appointment of Lindsey Halligan as U.S. Attorney in Virginia. Comey and James' legal teams say she should be disqualified from overseeing their cases, calling her appointment unlawful.

APPLE ID

Apple has announced the launch of a digital ID that can be presented on an iPhone or Apple Watch at some airports while traveling. Users need to create the ID using their passport and securely store it in their Apple Wallet. To complete the verification, you'll need to take a selfie and perform a series of facial and head movements. The digital ID is accepted at more than 200 airports for domestic travel within the United States. It does not replace a physical passport and cannot be used for international travel or border crossings.

GOOGLE SCAM LAWSUIT

Google has filed a lawsuit against a China-based cybercriminal group that it says sends fraudulent text messages to steal people's identities and credit card numbers. The lawsuit says Lighthouse sells software that makes it easy to set up websites that steal people's information after a text message directs them to the site. Google says the group has stolen between twelve million and 115 million credit cards in the U.S. alone.

CCFD RECRUITMENT

The Corpus Christi Fire Department will be hosting three in-person recruitment open houses before the end of the year. These events provide applicants with the opportunity to learn training expectations, meet current firefighters, tour the station, and learn more about the career opportunities as a CCFD firefighter. The first one will be this Saturday at Fire Station 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The other two events will be on December 6th and December 20th.