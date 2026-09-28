6 Things to Know: Latest on Mary Rhodes repairs, West Nile detected in Bishop, National Family Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning, Coastal Bend neighbors, and happy Monday! Here are your 6 Things to Know Before You Go.

MARY RHODES PIPELINE REPAIRS NEARING COMPLETION

Repairs to the Mary Rhodes Pipeline were nearing completion in the City of Corpus Christi's latest update Friday.

Corpus Christi Water said water was already flowing through the pipeline to the O.N. Stevens Water Treatment Plant at a rate of about 23 million gallons per day.

The pipeline was expected to gradually return to its maximum pumping capacity late Friday evening.

The pipeline has been undergoing repairs after a leak disrupted one of Corpus Christi's major water sources.

WEST NILE VIRUS DETECTED IN BISHOP

Nueces County officials are urging residents to take precautions after a mosquito pool in Bishop tested positive for West Nile virus.

County Vector Control crews are spraying daily in areas just outside the Bishop city limits.

Officials are also reminding residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites by using insect repellent and wearing long sleeves and pants when possible. Residents should also drain standing water around their homes where mosquitoes can breed.

Crews will continue monitoring mosquito pools in the area.

YORKTOWN BOULEVARD CLOSURE DATES CHANGE

Drivers around Yorktown Boulevard should prepare for changes to several upcoming road closures.

Ranch View and Lasso will now remain closed through Oct. 3, while Krypton and Loyd Neal are scheduled to close from Oct. 5 through Oct. 10.

Rancho Vista Boulevard at Yorktown also remains closed and is expected to stay closed until mid-October.

The closures are part of ongoing construction along Yorktown Boulevard.

Drivers should follow posted detours and allow additional travel time through the area.

TRUMP SET TO MEET WITH ANTHROPIC CEO

President Donald Trump and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei were set to meet for dinner at the White House Sunday in what would be their first meeting.

The two have publicly disagreed over artificial intelligence safety and how quickly increasingly powerful AI technology should advance.

The meeting comes just weeks after Amodei called for slowing the development of more powerful AI systems.

WHEY PROTEIN PRODUCTS COULD GET MORE EXPENSIVE

Some protein powders, shakes, bars and snacks could soon cost consumers more.

Canada has imposed a 50% tariff on American whey, a key ingredient used in many high-protein products. The U.S. is also banning businesses from buying some Canadian whey products.

American whey prices were already climbing before the latest trade restrictions, and industry analysts say consumers could see higher prices for some whey-based products through early next year.

NATIONAL FAMILY DAY ENCOURAGES FAMILIES TO SHARE A MEAL

Monday is National Family Day, an observance encouraging families to put away distractions and spend some time together around the dinner table.

Research has linked regular family meals to healthier habits and better outcomes for teens.

Whether it's breakfast, lunch, or dinner, the day is an opportunity to grab a plate and spend some extra time with family.

And those are the 6 Things You Need to Know Before You Go.