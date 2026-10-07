6 Things to Know: Jim Wells County mourns Major Juan Barrera, West Nile in Robstown, diesel above $6

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning, Coastal Bend neighbors, and happy Wednesday!

Here are your 6 Things to Know Before You Go.

JIM WELLS COUNTY MOURNS LONGTIME OFFICER AND VIETNAM VETERAN MAJOR JUAN BARRERA

The Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of Major Juan Barrera, a longtime law enforcement officer and Vietnam War veteran.

Barrera passed away Tuesday after decades of service, including more than 25 years with the sheriff's office. The sheriff's office says his dedication to the community will always be remembered.

CORPUS CHRISTI MPO HOSTING COMMUNITY MEETING IN PORTLAND

If you have thoughts on traffic or transportation across the Coastal Bend, the Corpus Christi Metropolitan Planning Organization wants to hear from you.

The MPO is holding a community meeting Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Portland Community Center. Your input will help shape the region's 2050 Metropolitan Transportation Plan, which will guide transportation investments and priorities across the Coastal Bend for the next 25 years.

The MPO oversees transportation planning for the Corpus Christi urbanized area, which includes parts of Nueces, San Patricio and surrounding counties.

WEST NILE VIRUS DETECTED IN ROBSTOWN-AREA MOSQUITO POOL

Another mosquito pool has tested positive for West Nile virus in Nueces County — the second detection in less than two weeks after a positive test in Bishop on Sept. 25.

The latest positive pool was collected near Fiesta Vista Ranch and Spring Garden in the Robstown area. Nueces County Vector Control is spraying daily in the affected area outside Robstown city limits and will continue to monitor mosquito pools.

There are no vaccines or treatments for West Nile virus. About 80% of infected people show no symptoms. Those who do may experience fever, headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea or rash.

Residents are urged to use insect repellent containing DEET, wear long-sleeved shirts and pants, avoid outdoor activities at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active, and drain standing water to eliminate breeding grounds.

TENNESSEE DEATH ROW INMATE CONSCIOUS AFTER FAILED EXECUTION

Tennessee death row inmate Christa Pike is conscious after surviving a failed execution.

The 50-year-old was given two doses of a lethal injection drug on Sept. 30. Her attorneys say she remains hospitalized in Nashville with severe damage to her arm and could face a long recovery. They are now asking Gov. Bill Lee to commute her sentence to life without parole.

DIESEL PRICES EXPECTED TO STAY ABOVE $6 A GALLON

Diesel prices are expected to remain above $6 a gallon this month.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration says the national average was $6.32 on Tuesday — up from under $4 before the Iran conflict. Even with more oil moving through the Strait of Hormuz, a global refining shortage is keeping prices high.

STUDENT LOAN BORROWERS GET MORE TIME TO SAVE ON INTEREST

Student loan borrowers now have more time to take advantage of a lower interest rate.

The Education Department has extended its 1% interest rate reduction for borrowers who enroll in autopay. The deadline to sign up is the end of the year, and the lower rate lasts through June 30, 2028.

And those are the 6 Things You Need to Know Before You Go.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

