CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hey, good morning! I’m Makaylah Chavez, your Sunrise neighborhood news reporter on KRIS 6 News. We’ve got everything from national headlines to what’s happening right here in the Coastal Bend. Let’s get into six things you’ll want to know today.

6 Things to Know: Government shutdown, Social Security, and pink jellyfish

EAGLE PASS SHOOTING UPDATE

The Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel released a statement following this weekend’s shooting.

The casino said it is heartbroken by the events that took place and offered its deepest condolences to the victims, their families, and everyone affected.

To assist with the investigation, the casino will remain temporarily closed and will share updates as soon as they become available.

TRUMP TO MEET WITH MILITARY LEADERS

President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth are scheduled to meet with American generals at Quantico.

News of the unusual gathering broke last Thursday, though no reason was initially provided.

In an interview, Trump said discussions would focus on military readiness and “a lot of good, positive things.” Secretary Hegseth is also expected to address the generals.

WARRANT RESOLUTION DEADLINE

Tuesday marks the final day of the municipal court’s warrant resolution month in Corpus Christi.

Anyone with an outstanding traffic citation, code enforcement violation, or class “C” misdemeanor warrant can avoid arrest by working out a payment plan.

The court is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for those needing to resolve their cases.

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN LOOMING

The federal government could shut down at midnight unless Congress reaches an agreement.

Key sticking points include restoring recent Medicaid cuts, preserving certain Obamacare subsidies, and limiting the president’s ability to cut approved funds.

A shutdown could impact food inspections, national parks, and government services, while Social Security payments would continue.

Experts warn it could also hurt the economy and delay important reports.

SOCIAL SECURITY SERVICES DURING SHUTDOWN

The Social Security Administration released its updated contingency plan ahead of a possible government shutdown.

The agency says it will continue handling new applications, appeals, and some services, but certain internal functions will pause.

This may cause delays in announcing next year’s benefit increases.

Several other agencies have also pledged to keep key services running if a shutdown occurs.

PINK JELLYFISH IN THE COASTAL BEND

A rare pink jellyfish known as the “pink meanie” has recently been spotted along beaches from Port Aransas to Corpus Christi.

The jellyfish are rarely seen in large numbers, but experts say an influx has arrived along the coast.

Beachgoers are urged to keep their distance, as stings can be painful. Vinegar and warm water can help if stung.

The jellyfish are expected to drift away once cooler weather sets in.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!