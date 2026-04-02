CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning from Drew Bishop on KRIS 6 News Sunrise. Hope your Thursday morning is off to a good start, and thanks for starting your day with us. Bryan is doing better and is now in recovery. Michelle should be back on Monday.

Meanwhile, here's a full rundown of national headlines and local happenings to keep you informed as you get this Thursday going.

6 Things to Know: From Presidential Addresses to Emergency Drills

President's Address

President Trump says the war in Iran could wrap up in just two to three weeks. He spoke to the nation Wednesday night as the conflict enters its second month. While the president claimed there have been overwhelming victories on the battlefield, he hinted that more strikes might be coming. Trump also made a stark threat, saying he could send Iran "back to the Stone Ages." He mentioned that talks between the two countries are still happening, though Iran is denying they're negotiating with the U.S.

Supreme Court Meeting

The Supreme Court is meeting behind closed doors today. The justices will be voting on which cases to review and discussing cases they've already heard arguments for. This comes right after oral arguments about birthright citizenship. You know how the Fourteenth Amendment says anyone born in the U.S. is automatically a citizen? Well, President Trump's executive order is trying to put some limits on that.

UK Strait of Hormuz Initiative

The United Kingdom is hosting a virtual meeting with 35 countries today to figure out how to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. war in the Middle East has shut down this major shipping channel, and that's making things like gas more expensive for everyone. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer admits reopening the channel won't be easy.

Emergency Alert Drill

Don't panic if your phone starts buzzing with emergency alerts today! The city of Corpus Christi is participating in a statewide warning system drill. The test will run between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., and you might get multiple test messages on your phone. Officials say you don't need to do anything – it's just making sure the systems work when there's a real emergency. You should double-check your phone settings to make sure alerts are turned on.

Property Appraisal Notices

Nueces County homeowners, time to check your mailbox! Property appraisal notices went out yesterday from the newly renamed Nueces Central Appraisal District. These notices determine what you'll pay in property taxes this year. Higher values could mean your taxes go up, while lower values might hurt your home's resale value. If you don't agree with your appraisal, you can dispute it – but you've got until May 15th to appeal.

Veterans Cemetery Hours Extended

Visiting hours are changing at all four Texas state veterans cemeteries, including the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery. The new hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through September 30th. The change takes advantage of longer spring and summer days, giving families more time to visit their loved ones. Come October 1st, hours will go back to 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

