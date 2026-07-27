6 Things to Know: Free Mosquito Kits, Water Update, Road Closures and More

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! Happy Monday! I’m Stephanie Molina, and thank you for starting your morning with me.

Today, we're helping you find free mosquito prevention kits, looking at the latest update on Corpus Christi's water supply, breaking down a major traffic change on Carroll Lane, previewing a vote on higher beach parking fees, letting students know about free athletic physicals, and sharing details on Ford's Bronco recall.

Here's your 6 Things to Know:

6 Things to Know July 27th

Free mosquito prevention kits available Monday

Residents can pick up free mosquito prevention kits beginning Monday at the Broadmoor and Ethel Eyerly Senior Centers. Each kit includes insect repellent and mosquito dunks. Distribution is walk-up only from 10 a.m. to noon, with a limit of one kit per household. Additional pickup locations will open later this week.

City to provide water supply update

Corpus Christi leaders will hold a public briefing Monday morning to discuss the city's water supply following recent rainfall. City Manager Peter Zanoni will also unveil a new real-time water tracking tool. The briefing begins at 10 a.m. in City Council Chambers and will be streamed live on KRIS 6's website.

Carroll Lane construction begins

Drivers should expect traffic changes as reconstruction starts on Carroll Lane between SPID and Holly Road. Beginning Monday, the southbound lanes will close, with traffic limited to northbound travel only. The project is expected to continue through summer 2027.

Beach parking fee increase up for vote

The Corpus Christi City Council will consider raising beach parking permit fees from $12 to $20 during Tuesday's meeting. Officials say the additional revenue would help fund beach maintenance. If approved, the new fee would take effect in January 2027.

Free athletic physicals continue this week

Corpus Christi students have two remaining opportunities to receive free athletic physicals before the school year begins. Clinics will be held Tuesday at Ray High School and Wednesday at Veterans Memorial High School, both from 4 to 6 p.m. Students must bring a signed UIL medical history form to receive an exam.

Ford recalls more than 500,000 Broncos

Ford has issued a recall for more than 500,000 Bronco SUVs from model years 2021 through 2026 because of a wiring issue that could increase the risk of an engine fire. Dealers will perform the necessary repairs at no cost to owners.

