CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning, Coastal Bend friends, and happy Friday! I'm Jada Strayer, and thank you for starting your morning with me.

Today, we're helping you find free mosquito prevention kits, breaking down a major change to THC laws in Texas, highlighting two weekend events for families, looking at a new study on job lock and health insurance, and celebrating National Tequila Day.

Here's your 6 Things to Know.

6 Things to Know: Free mosquito kits, Texas THC ban and Back to School Bash in Coastal Bend

Nueces County distributes free mosquito prevention kits at Agua Dulce Senior Center today

The Nueces County Public Health District will distribute free mosquito prevention kits today at the Agua Dulce Senior Center.

Distribution begins at 5 p.m. Each kit includes insect repellent and mosquito dunks to help protect homes from mosquitoes.

Most THC forms to become illegal in Texas starting July 31

The Texas Supreme Court lifted a 2021 injunction, clearing the way for the state to ban delta-8, THCP, and other THC variants.

Most forms of THC will be reclassified starting July 31. The state will only allow delta-9, making products containing delta-8, THCP, delta-6, delta-10, and other THC variants illegal.

Bash at the Beach brings family fun to Port Aransas on Saturday

The all-day event features seashell hunting, sand sculpture competitions, kite flying, and local food.

Port Aransas is hosting Bash at the Beach on Saturday. The all-day celebration runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Bend hosts third annual Back to School Bash on Saturday

The free event includes school supplies, haircuts, and low-cost eye exams.

The Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Bend will hold its third annual Back to School Bash on Saturday. The event starts at 10 a.m.

Gallup study finds more workers staying in jobs they dislike for health insurance

A new Gallup study shows more workers are experiencing "job lock" — staying in jobs they dislike solely for employer-sponsored health insurance benefits.

Half of all Americans say they are worried about being able to afford health care costs over the next year.

Employer-sponsored health insurance dates back to a World War II tax policy that temporarily froze wages. Companies began using health coverage as a way to attract workers since they could not offer higher pay.

National Tequila Day is today

Today is National Tequila Day. Total Wine and More and several restaurant chains are expected to offer promotions in celebration.

The iconic spirit is a celebration of the nation's rich heritage and the versatile blue agave plant.

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