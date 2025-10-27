6 Things to Know: Food aid cuts, Harbor Bridge demolition, local roadwork

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend! Sunrise Reporter Makaylah Chavez here — hope your Monday’s off to a strong start. As we kick off the week, we’re following several big stories: the government shutdown now entering day 27 with food assistance programs on the line, President Trump making his first trip to Asia since returning to office, and here at home — the old Harbor Bridge entering its final phase of demolition.

We’re also tracking new construction near Sam Houston Elementary and traffic changes along Nueces Bay Boulevard. Plus — a big night ahead in sports as the World Series heats up heading into Game 3.

Here are your Monday morning headlines.

Government shutdown enters day 27 as food aid programs face cuts

The government shutdown has reached day 27, making it the second longest in American history as federal food assistance programs prepare to halt distributions.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture posted a notice on its website stating that federal food aid will not be distributed on November 1. The announcement follows the Trump administration's decision not to use contingency funds to maintain SNAP benefits through November.

House Republicans are scheduled to hold a press conference about the shutdown as the Senate convenes.

Trump begins first Asia trip since returning to office

President Donald Trump is visiting Asia for the first time since his return to the Oval Office. After spending Sunday in Malaysia, Trump is expected to arrive in Tokyo for discussions with Japan's new prime minister.

Japan's first female prime minister told Trump during their initial phone call that strengthening the countries' alliance is her government's "top priority."

Harbor Bridge demolition enters final phase

Demolition of the old Harbor Bridge has reached its final stage, with the center span scheduled to be cut at the bridge joints and lowered onto a barge, weather permitting. The process will take several hours.

The shared use path on the new Harbor Bridge will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. due to the demolition work.

On Tuesday, a 300-by-100-foot barge will transport the center span to a dock between Ingleside and Portland. The entire demolition process is expected to be completed by Tuesday.

Norton Street construction begins near elementary school

Construction crews will begin working on Norton Street near Sam Houston Elementary School as part of an ongoing water infrastructure improvements project.

Traffic will be restricted to one-way westbound on Norton Street between Ramsey Street and Cambridge Drive. Drivers should prepare for detours and delays in the area.

The project is expected to be completed sometime in December.

Traffic changes coming to Nueces Bay Boulevard

Traffic patterns will shift on Nueces Bay Boulevard on the northwest side of town. Starting immediately, eastbound traffic will be redirected to the westbound side between Interstate 37 and West Broadway Street.

The traffic switch is necessary for construction crews to replace a water line in the area. The traffic control changes will remain in place for approximately 6 weeks.

Access to businesses and neighborhoods in the area will not be impacted by the construction work.

World Series tied as Game 3 approaches

Game 3 of the World Series is scheduled for tonight with the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers each claiming one victory in the best-of-seven series.

The Dodgers are seeking back-to-back championships after winning the Commissioner's Trophy last year when they defeated the New York Yankees. The Blue Jays are pursuing their first World Series victory in 32 years.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

