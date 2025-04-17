CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning Coastal Bend, Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here, and we are counting down the days until Easter! We are keeping up to date with our Meteorologist Stefanie Lauber about some possible rain on Easter Sunday for some neighborhoods, but it shouldn't keep you from any egg hunts!

Have a great Thursday everyone, we'll see you tomorrow!

6 THINGS TO KNOW: Fatal fire on Hebert Lane, Knife incident at Creekside, Sales tax holiday

Congressman Cloud Town Hall



Indivisible Coastal Bend is behind the town hall

is behind the town hall The town hall hopes to have US Rep Michael Cloud

Cloud currently represents Texas's 27th congressional district

There’s a town hall happening tonight that could get interesting. It’s for District 27 Congressman Michael Cloud—though, here’s the twist—it wasn’t organized by him. The grassroots group Indivisible Coastal Bend put it together in hopes he’ll show up and hear from the community. The event is set for 6 to 8 p.m. at the Holiday Inn by the Marina, located at 707 North Shoreline Boulevard.

Fatal Fire on Hebert Lane



House fire started just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday

Firefighters pulled an elderly woman out of the home

The elderly woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased

A heartbreaking story out of Corpus Christi—an elderly woman has died following a house fire on Hebert Lane, near Everhart and Saratoga on the Southside. It happened just before 1 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters responded quickly and found the woman in the garage. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but sadly didn’t survive. The fire department is still investigating what caused the blaze.

Full story here: House fire claims the life of an elderly woman on the city's Southside



Knife Incident at Creekside Elementary



Extra school police officers will be present following an incident at Creekside

A student brought a steak knife to school

No injuries were reported

In other news, extra school police officers will be present today at Creekside Elementary after a scary incident on Wednesday. Officials say a student brought a steak knife to school and reportedly made threats. Thankfully, no one was hurt, and the student was quickly found. The weapon was recovered, and an investigation is now underway. School counselors will also be on campus today to support students and families.

Full story here: Sales tax holiday for emergency supplies set for April 26-28

Sales Tax Holiday for Emergency Supplies



The sales tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 26

Ends on midnight on Monday, April 28

Shoppers will save approximately $2.3 million in state and local sales taxes

The Atlantic hurricane season starts June 1st, and now’s the time to stock up on emergency supplies. Here’s some good news—you can save a little money doing it. Texas is holding a sales tax holiday for emergency prep items from Saturday, April 26 through Monday, April 28. That means you won’t pay sales tax on things like flashlights, batteries, fuel containers, and even some portable generators. You can find the full list of eligible items on our website atKRISTV.com.

Lifeguard Tryouts in Corpus Christi

Tryouts are this Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m.

Tryouts are at the Corpus Christi Natatorium, located at 3202 Cabaniss Parkway

Applicants must be at least 16 years old

If you or someone you know is looking for a summer job, the City of Corpus Christi is hiring lifeguards for local pools and Gulf beaches. Tryouts are this Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Natatorium, located at 3202 Cabaniss Parkway. Applicants must be at least 16 years old, and Gulf beach lifeguards also need a valid driver’s license. More info is available at CorpusChristiTX.gov.

