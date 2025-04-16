House fire claims the life of an elderly woman on the city's Southside

An elderly woman has died after she was pulled from her burning home.
According to Assistant Chief Billy Belyeu with the Corpus Christi Fire Department, someone called 911 just after 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday to report heavy smoke coming from the 4500 block of Hebert Lane near Weber and Saratoga Boulevard.
When fire crews arrived, they found a home on fire. Firefighters fought the blaze and later found an elderly woman in the garage. She was taken to Christus Spohn Shoreline where she was later pronounced deceased.
There's no word yet on how the fire started. As of 3:30 p.m., fire investigators were still at the scene. We're told they will be there for the next couple of hours.
This is a developing story. We'll bring you the latest information as soon as it becomes available.
