Sales tax holiday for emergency supplies set for April 26-28

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced that Texas residents will have the opportunity to save on emergency preparation supplies during a tax-free weekend from April 26-28.

The sales tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 26, and continues until midnight on Monday, April 28. It allows Texans to purchase qualifying emergency items without paying state or local sales tax.

"While we can't know in advance when the next fire, flood, tornado or hurricane may occur, we can make sure our families, homes and businesses have the supplies they need to face these and other emergencies," Hegar said. "Don't wait for disaster to strike."

The tax holiday, established by the Texas Legislature in 2015, is expected to save shoppers approximately $2.3 million in state and local sales taxes.

A complete list of emergency preparation supplies that may be purchased tax-free can be found on the Comptroller’s website.

There’s no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase. These include:

household batteries, fuel containers and flashlights priced less than $75;

hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced less than $300; and

portable generators priced less than $3,000.

Purchases that do not qualify include:

batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles;

camping stoves and camping supplies;

chainsaws;

plywood;

extension ladders and stepladders; and

tents.

