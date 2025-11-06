CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning, Coastal Bend, and happy Thursday! Sunrise Neighborhood News Reporter Makaylah Chavez here helping you start your day informed and ready to go. As the government shutdown drags into day 37, the ripple effects are being felt nationwide — including potential flight cuts from the FAA. We’re also following new developments on the Affordable Care Act as senators debate its future, a major Toyota recall affecting more than a million drivers, and a local Harbor Bridge ramp closure that could slow your morning commute. Plus, we’ll tell you where you can get your flu shot for free this weekend.

6 Things to Know: FAA flight cuts, Harbor Bridge closures, and ACA debate

Government Shutdown

Today marks day 37 of the longest government shutdown in American history. On Wednesday, President Trump met with Republican lawmakers and reportedly told them they are “getting killed politically” by the ongoing standoff. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates that between seven and fourteen billion dollars in economic activity will be permanently lost as a result of the shutdown.

Affordable Care Act Hearing

The Senate Homeland Committee is set to hold a hearing today on the Affordable Care Act titled “Assessing the Damage Done by Obamacare.” The session will include testimony from health experts and comes as Republicans and Democrats remain divided over the expiration of enhanced health insurance subsidies. In previous hearings, some Republicans have criticized the ACA as poorly designed.

FAA Airport Reductions

The Federal Aviation Administration says it plans to reduce flights by ten percent at 40 airports nationwide if the government shutdown continues through Friday. The agency cites widespread staffing shortages that have already caused delays at airports across the country. Since the shutdown began, there have been more than 400 reported staffing shortages at FAA facilities.

Toyota Recall

Toyota is recalling more than one million vehicles due to an issue with backup cameras that could cause the image to appear blank or frozen. The recall includes a wide range of Toyota, Lexus, and Subaru models, such as the Camry Hybrid, Highlander, RAV4, and Subaru Solterra, covering model years 2020 through 2023. Toyota dealers will fix the problem with a free software update, and affected owners will be notified by mail in mid-December.

Harbor Bridge Project Closure

Although the main bridge structure of the Harbor Bridge project is now complete, work continues on surrounding infrastructure. The northbound ramp from the Crosstown Expressway to the southbound Interstate 37 will be closed tonight, starting at 9 p.m. The closure is expected to last until 6 a.m. Friday. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead for detours and possible delays.

Community Flu Clinic

The City of Corpus Christi and Nueces County Public Health are partnering with Walgreens this weekend for a free community flu clinic. The event will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Greenwood Senior Center on Greenwood Drive. Insurance will be accepted, and free flu shot vouchers will be available for those without coverage.

