6 Things to Know: Eva Rosa's fate now in jury's hands, $18M in federal water funding advances

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning, Coastal Bend neighbors, and happy Wednesday!

Here are your 6 Things to Know Before You Go.

JURY TO DECIDE EVA ROSA'S SENTENCE IN DEATH OF BORDER PATROL AGENT

The future of the woman who killed a Border Patrol agent in a head-on collision is now in the hands of a Nueces County jury.

Eva Dina Rosa, 41, was found guilty Monday of intoxication manslaughter in the September 2024 crash that killed Border Patrol Agent Brandon Brown. Testimony in the sentencing phase began Monday and continued through Tuesday before the case went to the jury.

Rosa faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000 for causing the deadly wreck. Defense attorney Mark Gonzalez confirmed the guilty verdict to KRIS 6 News and said the defense called witnesses during the punishment phase before closing arguments.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Rosa was driving a 2023 Dodge Charger westbound on FM 70 near County Road 67 when she crossed into the wrong lane and collided head-on with Brown's 1998 Lexus. Brown, 46, was a Corpus Christi resident who served more than 20 years with the U.S. Border Patrol in the Kingsville sector. He is survived by his wife and four children.

CITY COUNCIL ADVANCES $18M IN FEDERAL FUNDING FOR WATER LINE UPGRADES

Corpus Christi could soon receive nearly $18 million in federal funding to replace aging water lines along Leopard Street and Up River Road.

The upgrades would help support water service to local military facilities, including Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, while helping the city avoid taking on millions in debt. City Council gave its initial approval Tuesday, with a final vote set for Oct. 27.

GROW LOCAL FALL FESTIVAL AT THE ART CENTER WEDNESDAY

Grow Local Farmers' Market is hosting a free fall festival Wednesday at the Art Center of Corpus Christi on North Shoreline Boulevard.

The first 100 kids will receive a free $5 veggie voucher to spend on fresh vegetables, fruits or eggs. There will be free family activities inside the Art Center gallery. Families who receive SNAP benefits can double their benefits by up to $30.

The event runs from 5 to 8 p.m.

TRUMP ANNOUNCES $8 BILLION IN FARM RELIEF

President Donald Trump has announced a new $8 billion aid package for farmers.

The relief comes as farmers face soaring fertilizer and diesel costs driven by the war in Iran. The aid will be distributed as a one-time payment, similar to a $12 billion package issued in December that was designed to help farmers hurt by trade disputes sparked by Trump's tariffs.

The announcement arrives as Republican candidates face tighter-than-expected races in heavily agricultural states that have traditionally been strongholds for the party.

AMAZON HIRING MORE THAN 300,000 FOR HOLIDAY SEASON

Amazon plans to hire more than 300,000 people to handle the holiday season.

Full-time workers will make at least $20 an hour, with seasonal positions averaging the same rate. Part-time roles are also available. Amazon says seasonal employees who work at least 30 hours a week will have healthcare access on their first day — starting Jan. 1.

WALMART AND SAM'S CLUB LAUNCH JOINT MEMBERSHIP

Walmart and Sam's Club are offering a new joint membership for $120 a year, a savings of about $98.

The plan combines Walmart Plus and Sam's Club Plus perks, including access to Sam's Club, free delivery, gas discounts, the ability to earn Sam's Cash and streaming through Peacock or Paramount Plus.

And those are the 6 Things You Need to Know Before You Go.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

