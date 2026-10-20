6 Things to Know: Eva Rosa found guilty in Border Patrol agent's death, Trump approval hits new low

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning, Coastal Bend neighbors, and happy Tuesday!

Here are your 6 Things to Know Before You Go.

MORE THAN 10,000 BALLOTS CAST ON FIRST DAY OF EARLY VOTING

Early voting is off to a strong start in Nueces County.

More than 10,000 ballots have already been cast, according to the county's first-day turnout report. That includes more than 7,700 in-person votes and nearly 2,400 mail-in ballots — about 4.5% of registered voters.

The November ballot features a crowded nine-candidate race for Corpus Christi mayor, three at-large City Council seats, district council races, U.S. Senate and congressional seats, and a citizen-led "Fair Water" ballot measure. Water has been the dominant issue of the election cycle, driven by the city's ongoing struggles with the Mary Rhodes Pipeline and drought management.

Early voting continues through Oct. 30. Polling locations are open this week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

JURY FINDS EVA ROSA GUILTY IN DEATH OF BORDER PATROL AGENT BRANDON BROWN

A jury has found Eva Dina Rosa guilty of intoxication manslaughter in connection with the wrong-way crash that killed Border Patrol Agent Brandon Brown in rural Nueces County.

The guilty verdict moves the case into the punishment phase, where jurors will decide how much time Rosa will serve. Defense attorney Mark Gonzalez confirmed the verdict to KRIS 6 News and said the defense plans to call witnesses before the jury begins deliberating on punishment. Prosecutors rested their case Monday after members of Brown's family testified about the impact of his death.

Rosa, 41, of Bishop, was driving a 2023 Dodge Charger westbound on FM 70 near County Road 67 on Sept. 16, 2024, when she crossed into the wrong lane and collided head-on with Brown's 1998 Lexus, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Both were hospitalized, and Brown died from his injuries.

Brown, 46, was a Corpus Christi resident who served more than 20 years with the U.S. Border Patrol in the Kingsville sector. A graduate of Washington State University, where he played defensive linebacker while earning dual degrees in criminal justice and Spanish, Brown also served in the Peace Corps before joining Border Patrol. He is survived by his wife and four children.

Intoxication manslaughter is a second-degree felony in Texas, punishable by two to 20 years in prison.

YORKTOWN BOULEVARD INTERSECTIONS REOPENING, BUT NEW CLOSURE STARTS

Drivers along Yorktown Boulevard will see changes starting Tuesday.

Three intersections are reopening at Rancho Vista Boulevard, Loyd Neal Drive and Krypton Drive. However, Fred's Folly Drive will close at the Yorktown Boulevard intersection through Nov. 10.

Eastbound lanes near Rodd Field Road remain closed, with two-way traffic using the westbound lanes. Access to neighborhoods and businesses will remain available during construction.

The closures are part of the voter-approved Bond 2020 Yorktown Boulevard Road Reconstruction Project, which includes roadway and infrastructure improvements from Rodd Field Road to Oso Creek Mud Bridge. The full project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2027.

TRUMP APPROVAL RATING HITS NEW LOW AHEAD OF MIDTERMS

President Trump's approval rating has hit a new low just two weeks before the midterm elections.

Recent national polls show his approval between 33% and 36%, with many Americans unhappy about his handling of the economy. The polls also show Democrats leading Republicans ahead of November's elections.

RISING DIESEL PRICES COULD PUSH GROCERY COSTS HIGHER

Diesel prices are reaching historic highs, and the extra costs could soon hit grocery shoppers.

Higher fuel prices make it more expensive for farmers to harvest crops and for trucks to transport food to stores. Those costs are expected to be passed on to consumers heading into the holiday season. The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported this month that the national average for diesel was $6.32 a gallon — up from under $4 before the Iran conflict.

NOAA PREDICTS WARMER, WETTER WINTER FOR THE COASTAL BEND

El Niño could shape the region's winter weather.

The National Weather Service says the northern U.S. could see warmer-than-average temperatures, while the South, including the Coastal Bend, could see more rain. That could help ease drought conditions but also increase flooding risks.

And those are the 6 Things You Need to Know Before You Go.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

