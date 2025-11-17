CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning, Coastal Bend, and happy Monday! Sunrise Neighborhood News Reporter Makaylah Chavez here, helping you start your week informed and in the loop. On Capitol Hill, the House returns for its first full week of business since the shutdown, with a high-stakes vote looming over the possible release of the Jeffrey Epstein files. We’re also following the FAA as it lifts flight reductions at 40 airports nationwide after staffing shortages pushed the agency to cut arrivals and departures last week.

Meanwhile, members of the Texas National Guard ordered to Chicago are now preparing to come home after a federal judge halted their deployment. And if you rely on the Postal Service, USPS is proposing price hikes across several shipping services starting next year.

We’re also keeping an eye on Walgreens after workers were told they’ll lose paid holiday time — plus a major Jeep recall impacting more than 100,000 plug-in hybrids due to potential engine issues.

Let’s get into your Monday headlines.

6 Things to Know: Epstein vote ahead, FAA changes, and USPS price hikes

HOUSE RECONVENES

The House is set to convene today for its first regular week of business since the government shutdown. Lawmakers are expected to consider cybersecurity legislation, a bill on hygienic handling of breast milk and baby formula, and cost-of-living compensation for veterans with service-related disabilities.

But the major vote the public is watching this week concerns the possible release of the Jeffrey Epstein files. The vote comes after 218 members of Congress signed a petition requiring it to move forward. It’s still unclear when the vote will happen, and even if it passes, it would still need Senate approval before heading to the president’s desk.

FAA FLIGHT REDUCTION

Starting today, the Federal Aviation Administration will lift its flight reductions at 40 airports across the country. The FAA cut flights at those airports by at least 4% earlier this week because of the federal government shutdown.

The shutdown strained the air traffic control system, and some controllers did not report to work. The FAA determined staffing levels were unsafe, prompting the temporary reductions in flights in and out of the 40 affected airports.

TEXAS NATIONAL GUARD

Members of the Texas National Guard are expected to leave Chicago soon and return home. About 200 troops arrived roughly a month ago after the Trump administration sent them to the city to assist with immigration enforcement and protect federal workers.

But a federal judge halted the deployment, and the troops have remained at training bases outside the city for several weeks.

USPS PRICE RECOMMENDATIONS

Postal customers could see price increases next year. The USPS Board of Governors has approved hikes across Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Ground Advantage and Parcel Select.

Priority Mail rates would rise about 6.6%, while Ground Advantage would increase 7.8%. USPS says the adjustments reflect market conditions and support its 10-year transformation plan.

Prices for regular mailing services — including First-Class stamps — will remain unchanged. The Postal Regulatory Commission will now review the proposal ahead of the planned January rollout.

WALGREENS WORKERS

Hourly Walgreens employees will no longer receive paid holiday time for six major holidays, including Thanksgiving and Christmas. The change comes about a month after the pharmacy chain was acquired by Sycamore Partners.

Walgreens announced last month that it was laying off about 80 corporate employees. Last year, the company said it planned to close about 1,200 underperforming stores.

Walgreens has not responded to a request for comment.

JEEP RECALL

Nearly 113,000 plug-in hybrid Jeeps are being recalled due to a potential engine issue. The engines may be contaminated with sand from the casting process, which can cause damage and, in rare cases, lead to a vehicle fire.

The recall covers certain model-year 2024–2025 Wrangler 4xe SUVs, as well as 2023–2025 Grand Cherokee 4xe models. Owners will be notified by mail at the end of December.

